Three Republican contenders for Arizona’s newly-formed 9th congressional district gathered to defend their views during a debate this week in Phoenix. And although incumbent Paul Gosar was absent, his recent behavior in Congress didn’t go unchallenged.
Thursday night’s debate was hosted by Ted Simons, of public affairs program Arizona Horizon, alongside Arizona Republic state politics reporter Stacey Barchenger.
The event was not a formal debate, Barchenger said, but an open exchange of ideas between candidates including former Maricopa County School Superintendent Sandra Dowling, U.S. Marine veteran Adam Morgan and Randy Kutz, who previously served as chief of staff under former Arizona District 8 Congressman Trent Franks.
Addressing the elephant NOT in the room
Gosar was invited to attend the debate, Simons said, but did not respond to that invitation. But when it came to the incumbent, Gosar’s opponents did not mince words.
“Representative Paul Gosar is physically and mentally weak, and he doesn’t think that he has any accountability to the people of his district,” Morgan said. “If Gosar cared about our district, and America, he would resign and not seek reelection … I think everyone who’s watching tonight should contact the Arizona GOP and ask them how they’re still supporting someone who missed over 40% of their votes this year.”
Morgan continued by challenging Gosar’s alleged support from white nationalist and far-right extremist organizations, as well Gosar’s congressional censure in 2020.
“These activities are quite frankly un-American,” Morgan later said. “The things he’s been doing, not to mention that he doesn’t pass any good legislation … he’s gotten kicked off of his committees, and everything he does right now isn’t what the people of the district need.”
According to Dowling on Thursday, she chose to run against Gosar due to decisions recently made by the congressman, with which she took personal umbrage.
“When Congressman Gosar attended a white supremacist group, that kind of upset me. And then a couple of days later, he voted not to provide aid to the Ukranian people … he was one of only three congressmen in the country that voted against that, and it really upset me. But later on in the week, the one that tipped the scales for me was when the burn pit bill came forward in congress. The burn pit bill would have provided additional health care benefits to our veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals in Iraq and Afghanistan.”
Dowling said that very chemical exposure was the cause of her son’s death two years ago.
“When he voted “no,” it felt like he had just kicked me in the gut. It felt like he turned his back on every single person who made a commitment to their country. I joined the race the next day.”
By contrast, Kutz did not appear to critique Gosar’s alleged character, but his possible lack of experience with what is now a large portion of District 9. Gosar has since 2013 represented Arizona’s 4th congressional district, which includes Mohave and La Paz Counties. After the 2020 census, the state’s 9th congressional district will now include portions of Yuma and Maricopa Counties as well.
“Sixty-five percent of the district, with redistricting, is new to Gosar,” Kutz said. “In my opinion, he should be running in Against (District 1) Congressman Tom O’Halleran (D-Flagstaff).”
Kutz was referring to the fact that Gosar owns a home in the Flagstaff area, and Gosar’s eligibility to run against the Democratic incumbent.
“If we lose that seat, that’s on Mr. Gosar,” Kutz said. “Arguably, Gosar is running against himself and his antics. His conduct in congress is really a campaign of one - against himself.”
In the hot seat on water rights in Mohave County
Kutz critiqued Gosar’s possible unfamiliarity with new voters in his district. But Kutz and Dowling, who both reside outside of Western Arizona, were themselves tested on their familiarity with issues important to Mohave County. And arguably the most important of those issues is water rights on the Colorado River.
“There’s not necessarily a fair outcome in how things were negotiated before,” Kutz said. “I think that is a key part of it, but you’ve got to fight on both fronts. You’ve got to negotiate some of these things. You’ve got to have conservation … I don’t want the federal government to come and dictate what happens. The states of Arizona, Nevada and California need to work together at the state and local level to make sure these plans are implemented.”
Dowling agreed with a minimum of involvement from the federal government in negotiating water rights between the three southwestern states, but federal involvement would be necessary to form a cohesive future solution.
“We don’t want the federal government to take over and control everything,” Dowling said. “I personally believe the best government is the least government. We have many candidates at the table in the Republican primary for governor. They all have their border plans, their water rights plans, and I think it’s our duty to sit down at the table. (The federal government) should be more of a referee, but to actually put together good public policy, choose the best that everybody can agree on, put that together into one package, and they make that work.”
Morgan, however, argued that the federal government’s involvement would be required in any future plans for Colorado River rights.
“This waterway we’re talking about extends to the international border of Mexico,” Kutz said. “That is where the federal government gets involved. Aquifers and underwater things are state issues to deal with, but the federal government has to be involved in a waterway that runs through several states and Mexico. If the federal government is not involved inthese things, it’s just not going to be successful.”
Crossing borders
Arizona’s southern border remains an important issue for GOP candidates throughout Arizona, and Thursday’s candidates were no different.
“I think the biggest thing we can do is update immigration rights,” Morgan said. “Immigration has really not been touched by the 1980s, and I’m the only candidate who has actually worked with the southwest border initiative, and tried to disrupt financial networks of both cartels and terrorist organizations. We talk a lot about the drugs. Everyone else gives solutions that are 20 years old - like, let’s just kill the people, or let’s put a wall up … which is very important as a symbol. But we need to get out of the analog age and get to the digital age, with more surveillance and more things that (border officials) need.”
Morgan indicated that additional personnel to patrol the state’s southern border was an ineffective solution in itself.
“I think most people still believe in the American dream,” Morgan said. “I certainly do. And that’s getting people here that want to work in the right jobs, and who want to participate. They want to start paying taxes and doing those things, and we definitely need reform for that.”
According to Kutz, however, immigration reform on the federal level has been thus far unsuccessful.
“They tried comprehensively, and it fails,“ Kutz said. “And so you have executive action. Congress has not done its job to pass regular reforms. One of the key reforms is asylum laws - people should not be able to claim asylum for domestic abuse or gang violence. Those are not asylum-seeking reasons and judges need to have the ability at the border to determine in a summary summary judgment that you cannot seek asylum. As it is, this administration has turned on the faucet, let everyone in and flooded the system … it’s a legislative fix, and Congress has failed.”
