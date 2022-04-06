Voters in Mohave County will only have one option on the ballot for their State Senator, but the races for State Representative and U.S. Congress are both jam packed with Republicans leading up to the 2022 elections.
After the recent redistricting following the 2020 Census, Lake Havasu City and Mohave County are now in Arizona’s Legislative District 30, and Congressional District 9. Incumbent State Senator Sonny Borrelli, a Republican from Lake Havasu City, is once again the only candidate on the ballot for State Senate – this time in the county’s new District 30. Borrelli was also the only candidate on the ballot for District 5 in the 2020 election. Borrelli is seeking his fourth and final term in the State Senate before reaching the term limit.
But local voters will have some decisions to make when it comes to who represents them in both the Arizona House of Representatives, and in the United States House of Representatives. According to the Arizona Secretary of State’s website, all six of the candidates for the House in LD 30 and all four candidates for Congress in CD 9 are Republicans.
The deadline for prospective candidates to submit paperwork in order to secure a place on the ballot closed at the end of the day on Monday.
State Representative – District 30
Each legislative district has two representatives in the Arizona House, and Mohave County will have at least one new representative in Phoenix next year. Current Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) has reached her term limit and has announced she will step away from politics to rejoin the private sector.
Meanwhile, incumbent Rep. Leo Biasiucci, a Republican from Lake Havasu City, is seeking his third term in the House of Representatives along with five new Republican challengers. No Democrats qualified for the 2022 primary ballot in District 30.
Biasiucci turned in his paperwork to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office on March 6 with 1,573 signatures. Former Lake Havasu City Councilmember Donna McCoy submitted her paperwork to be placed on the ballot on March 5 with 1,431 signatures. Nohl Rosen, of Wickenburg, turned in papers on March 17 with 353 signatures. John Gillette, of Kingman, submitted papers on March 19 with 887 signatures. Marianne Salem, of Kingman, turned in her papers on March 20 with 319 signatures. William “Bill” Hardt, of Bullhead City, submitted his paperwork on March 31 with 699 signatures.
Congress – District 9
Mohave County’s representative in the current Congressional District 4 is six-term Rep. Paul Gosar. But when redistricting last year split Gosar’s constituents in two, the Congressman decided to seek his seventh term in the newly created District 9, which includes his current constituents in Mohave and La Paz counties, as well as parts of western Maricopa County.
Gosar collected a total of 3,801 signatures to qualify for the 2022 primary ballot, and his nomination papers list his current residence as a condo in Bullhead City. According to previous reporting, Gosar’s listed address from 2012 to 2020 was in Prescott.
Gosar has three challengers in the Republican primaries this year. No Democrats qualified for the ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
Adam Morgan, of Kingman, submitted his paperwork on April 3 to be included on the ballot with 2,236 signatures. Sandra E. Dowling, of Litchfield Park, and Randy Kutz, of Waddell, both submitted their paperwork on April 4 with 2,281 and 2,004 signatures, respectively.
