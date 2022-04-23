Former Mohave County congressional Rep. Paul Gosar is moving to a new district, and that means new challenges for the embattled congressman.
Gosar is expected to face three challengers in the Republican Primary election this year, as each seeks to represent Arizona’s 9th Congressional District, in Maricopa County. Facing Gosar will be Sandra Dowling and Adam Morgan and Randy Kutz. Gosar filed a lawsuit against Kutz on Monday, in which Gosar said 825 of Kutz’s petition signatures for the election were invalid.
According to Kutz, of Waddell, 726 of those signatures were challenged on the basis that the voter was not registered. This week, Kutz said a legal review of Gosar’s accusation failed to discredit those petition signatures.
“His legal challenge was a house of cards,” Kutz said in a press release Thursday. “It was a desperate attempt to clear the field of an opponent who poses a real threat to his campaign. There was no legal merit and his house of cards collapsed on the way to court.”
Arizona congressional districts were rewritten after the 2020 census, and Gosar - who has represented the state’s Fourth District since 2013 - elected to run for a congressional seat in the state’s newly-redrawn Ninth District this year. According to Kutz, about 65% of voters in that district will be new to Gosar, while Kutz has previously served constituents as the former chief of staff of U.S. Congressman Trent Franks (R-Dist. 8)
Franks has already endorsed Kutz in this year’s election.
Kutz alleged that Gosar’s suit was brought in bad faith, with the intent of forcing Kutz to exit the race months before this year’s Republican primaries.
Gosar not lacking for financial clout
While Kutz may hold tenure in the western valley of Maricopa County, federal elections records appeared to show this week that Gosar will have much deeper pockets.
According to the Federal Elections Commission, Gosar’s campaign reportedly had $184,751 in cash on hand as of March 31. By contrast, Kutz’ campaign reported only $32,432 at the end of March.
Par for the course
Dowling spoke with Today’s News-Herald on Friday. She said the lawsuit by Gosar shouldn’t have been unexpected, regardless of who his opponents were.
“It’s standard operating procedure,” Dowling said. “It happens every election cycle, and it’s something you should prepare for.”
Dowling however, had her own misgivings about Gosar prior to this week’s lawsuit.
“I went into this with my eyes wide open,” Dowling said. “(Gosar) is a very nice man, but I didn’t like some of the votes he’s given for the past year … several of which have been greatly upsetting to me. It’s why I decided to run against him in the first place. I got 2,300 signatures throughout my district, in 27 days. I think that says a lot for the attitude of people in District 9. I’m pretty excited.”
Morgan confident as election nears
Candidate Adam Morgan said on Friday that there is no indication that Gosar will challenge his petition signatures for the election as well.
“He is aware that I collected the overwhelming majority of them on my own, meeting with constituents door-to-door and business-to-business so there would be no question of their validity,” Morgan said.
As for Gosar’s motives, Morgan appeared skeptical.
“I don’t believe the challenges (to Gosar) are related to redistricting,” Morgan said. “Based on thousands of conversations I’ve had, it is clear he is unpopular everywhere.”
Today’s News-Herald attempted to contact Gosar or public relations officials Friday afternoon at his Prescott and Washington D.C. offices, without success.
An email addressed to Gosar public relations specialist Jessica Lycos was not returned as of Friday evening.
