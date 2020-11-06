Congressman Paul Gosar was among those protesting outside the Maricopa County Elections Department in Phoenix Wednesday night. Protesters said they were demanding a fair vote count as ballot counters worked into the night to finish the day’s batch of results, according to reporting by The Arizona Republic.
Sheriff deputies were stationed outside of the building Wednesday night, and media present were asked to move inside to avoid harassment, according to reports by the Republic.
Protestors chanted, “Count all the votes” and voiced concern over the use of Sharpie pens on ballots and incomplete ballot statuses. Gosar declared the ballot counting as “voter fraud” and urged an investigation, The Arizona Mirror reported.
“We gotta cover his back,” Gosar said to the crowd, according to The Arizona Mirror. “This is our Alamo.”
Fencing was installed outside of the building after the night of protesting, according to Arizona Family reports.
Another protest was started in front of Phoenix City Hall Thursday morning, where dozens of Trump supporters protested Arizona’s vote totals for the presidential race, according to Bloomberg QuickTake.
