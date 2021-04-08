Congressman Paul Gosar is warning his constituents that more taxes are coming with Democrats in control of the House and the Senate.
The Lake Havasu City business community got a rundown on what is happening in Washington D.C. on Thursday from their U.S. Congressman.
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce hosted Rep. Paul Gosar (R – District 4) at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center Thursday where he spoke with a crowd of about 30 members of the local business community on a wide range of topics he is dealing with at the national level.
Gosar warned that with one party in power across the board, Washington doesn’t have its normal checks and balances to protect against higher taxes.
He said businesses should expect the corporate tax rate to be raised to 28 percent, which the White House has proposed as part of the infrastructure package recently unveiled by President Joe Biden. He also said gun owners can likely expect a tax hike as well.
“They are going to be pushing, and pushing hard,” Gosar said of Democrats.
But the Congressman did have some good words to say about one Democrat in particular. Gosar praised Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for her opposition to current efforts to eliminate the filibuster.
“It seems like the only person that is standing in their way is an Arizona Democrat – Kyrsten Sinema,” he said. “Sen. (Joe) Manchin seems like he is mitigating his position, but Kyrsten Sinema has been steadfast in regards to keeping the filibuster.”
He suggested that those gathered write to Sinema to show their support for her position on the filibuster, mentioning the legislative maneuver’s importance to reigning in a Democratic agenda he described as “extreme.”
Gosar also attacked Biden on his immigration policies, blaming them for a recent influx in immigrants and refugees coming into the country. He said he recently spent the day in Yuma and saw the situation first hand. He praised Arizona Governor Doug Ducey for requesting that the federal government pay for the National Guard to provide support at the border in Arizona.
Gosar also attacked Biden’s infrastructure plan, saying that more of the $2.2 trillion price tag should have gone to bridges and roads.
During the question and answer portion, Gosar touched on election fraud, claiming that there were potentially problems with the Dominion voting machines and that Maricopa County had substantial errors in its final tally. He also answered questions about unions, the Paycheck Protection Program, statehood for Washington D.C., upcoming redistricting, and he predicted that Democrats will pass another stimulus bill in the future and that the country will begin struggling with inflation.
Gosar also talked a lot about the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and Washington Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal’s accusations that Gosar was responsible for the insurrection.
“Zero weapons were found,” he said. “That is hardly an insurrection.”
Gosar also hinted that there may be some lawsuits coming from his office that take aim at some of the accusations that Jayapal has leveled at him.
