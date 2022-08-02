Incumbent Paul Gosar will be representing Mohave County once again as it transitions into the new Congressional District 9 after redistricting last year.
Gosar dominated the early returns in the Republican field during the Primary Election for the Arizona District 9’s seat in the US House or Representatives. By press time on Tuesday, Gosar held a commanding lead with 37,462 votes - or 63.56% of the votes that had been counted by 10 p.m. Randy Kutz had the second most votes in the Republican field with 8,111 (13.76%), Adam Morgan had 7,402 (12.56%), and Sandra Dowling had 5,893 (10.11%).
Those vote totals are based largely on early ballots, which were the first to be counted and released. Yuma County had 94.74% of its precincts in District 9 reporting as of press time, and 12.71% of the precincts in Maricopa County had reported. None of the precincts in Mohave County or La Paz County had reported, as of press time.
Although lots of votes were still outstanding, the Associated Press declared Gosar the winner within about two hours of the polls closing.
“You know it is great to be in Mohave County – we carried 70% – so they like the fact we are pushing the envelope,” Gosar said at the Primary Watch Party hosted by the Mohave County Republican Central Committee in Havasu Tuesday. “At a time when our country is so behind the 8-ball for liberties, freedoms and the pursuit of happiness for individuals it is a resounding win.”
Based on the early results, both Kutz and Morgan could see the writing on the wall and acknowledged that Gosar would win the Republican nomination.
“The people will always speak for themselves, and that’s America - that is what we do,” Morgan said. “Voters speak for themselves and you have to respect that.”
Kutz said challenging an incumbent is always difficult - especially one who has been in office for 12 years. But Kutz said he doesn’t have any regrets about his campaign.
“This has been an incredible 7 months,” Kutz said. We have met a lot of patriots on the road who love their country. I heard a great quote tonight, and I’ll steal it because I don’t know who it is attributed to, ‘It’s better to run and lose a campaign in America, than to run and win in any other country on the face of the earth.’ This is an amazing country and our political process invites everyone and anyone to step up and run when they believe they can make a difference.”
As for the General Election, Kutz said he will “of course” support Gosar in November if the early primary results hold as expected.
“He will be my congressman,” Kutz said. “Mr. Gosar is a true conservative who loves his country. I disagree with him on style and I obviously was hoping that he would go home. But as it is right now, we are going to take back the majority in the house and hopefully we take it back in the Senate. I just hope Mr. Gosar would use that opportunity to advance the conservative cause for this great country and win our republic back.”
Morgan, however, said he will not be supporting Gosar in the General Election this November.
“I do not support white supremacists or people that try to subvert democracy,” he said.
Today’s News-Herald was not able to reach Dowling for comment on Tuesday.
There were no Democrats listed on the ballot for the local District 9 Congressional race, although both David Lucier and Gene Scharer filed nomination papers and were eligible to receive votes. No results for the race were listed on the Arizona Secretary of State’s website.
Log In
