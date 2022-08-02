Paul Gosar

Incumbent Paul Gosar will be representing Mohave County once again as it transitions into the new Congressional District 9 after redistricting last year.

Gosar dominated the early returns in the Republican field during the Primary Election for the Arizona District 9’s seat in the US House or Representatives. By press time on Tuesday, Gosar held a commanding lead with 37,462 votes - or 63.56% of the votes that had been counted by 10 p.m. Randy Kutz had the second most votes in the Republican field with 8,111 (13.76%), Adam Morgan had 7,402 (12.56%), and Sandra Dowling had 5,893 (10.11%).

