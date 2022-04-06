Congressman Paul Gosar (R – AZ District 4) says he recently moved to Mohave County, which puts him inside the newly-created Congressional District 9 that he seeks to represent.
The nomination papers Gosar filed with the Arizona Secretary of State on March 7 lists his residence as a condo in Bullhead City. The six-term member of the House of Representatives will be seeking a seventh term in the newly-created District 9 after the boundaries of his current district were split in two during the redistricting process last year.
“Congressman Gosar has rented a house in Bullhead City in February 2022,” said a statement from Gosar’s office on Wednesday. “For privacy and security reasons he does not want the address published. He intends to make Mohave County his base of operations.”
The address listed on Gosar’s paperwork is in a gated community in Bullhead City which, according to Realtor.com, was last sold on March 9. Real Estate Agent Sandra Faubion, with Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert, is listed as the representative of the buyer on Realtor.com, and Faubion is also listed as the owner of the property in Mohave County’s online records.
There is no legal requirement in Arizona for an elected official to live in the district that they represent.
Gosar is originally from Flagstaff, and began his political career in 2010 by representing then-District 1 in the U.S. House. In 2012, after the last round of redistricting, Gosar decided to run for re-election in the then-new District 4 which didn’t include Flagstaff. According to previous reporting, Gosar’s listed address between 2012 and 2020 was in Prescott. Prescott is inside the current District 4 boundaries that he has represented since 2012, but it is not part of the new District 9.
Gosar and his wife, Maude Gosar, are still listed as the owners of a home northeast of Flagstaff in Coconino County’s online public records, as of Wednesday. Yavapai County’s online database does not show any properties owned by Gosar.
