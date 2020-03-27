As they headed to Washington D.C. to vote to pass the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package, a pair of Arizona congressmen were forced into action in a much different way.
Reps. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz. and Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz. were aboard a redeye American Airlines flight when a fellow passenger fainted in the aisle of the plane, according to the Arizona Republic.
Other passengers and flight attendants called out for medical help which awoke Gallego, who immediately sprang into action.
“I was hoping it wasn’t, but I thought it might be someone had collapsed because of the coronavirus,” Gallego told The Arizona Republic on Friday. “You can’t not help someone in that situation.”
A former Marine with combat medical training, Gallego soon realized the problem with the passenger was internal and he went to wake Gosar, who is a dentist. The two attended to the man and his fiancé.
According to Gallego, Gosar diagnosed the man with having low blood sugar.
Ben Goldey, a spokesperson for Gosar, told the Arizona Republic that the man was given either a sweetened hot chocolate or coffee and was fine once the plane landed.
