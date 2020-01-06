Readers who fear they’ve been spending too much time indoors lately now have an excuse to go outside, get some fresh air and connect with nature.
The perfect opportunity is presenting itself every Thursday at the Bill Williams Wildlife Refuge south of Lake Havasu City. Free tours of the refuge are 8-10 a.m.
“The tour is a full two hours, so get there and be ready to go at 8 a.m.,” said Jude Gilford. She’s the vice-president of the Friends of the Bill Williams Refuge. Volunteers from the 40-member organization will be leading the tours, weather permitting.
Situated where the Mojave and Sonoran deserts meet, the refuge is home to plants and animals from both deserts.
Gilford said the tours start with the Visitor Center’s exhibits.
“Then we will walk the Peninsula Trail – it’s paved -- and Delta trail, which is unpaved,” she said, noting that guests will see and learn about the Refuge’s habitat types and the plants and animals that use them.
An added benefit of deliberately spending time in the refuge is that it’s good medicine for the body and soul. Guests slow down, listen to the wind and taste the air.
Gilford said mornings can be chilly, so jackets are recommended. She also suggested that tour participants wear sturdy shoes or boots and bring water, binoculars, sunscreen and a hat.
If you go: From Lake Havasu City, travel approximately 17 miles south on SR 95 until you cross the Bill Williams River. Continue for ½ mile, then turn right into the visitor center parking area near mile marker 161. For details, contact Wildlife Refuge Specialist Joey Saccomanno at 928-667-4144 ext. 128 or joseph_saccomanno@fws.gov.
