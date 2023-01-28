Lake Havasu City councilmembers all seem to agree that Havasu needs some type of water conservation ordinance in place, but they struggled to form a consensus about what such an ordinance should look like.
During its meeting Tuesday, the City Council took a step back from adopting a proposed water conservation ordinance, voting 6-1 to direct staff instead to go back to the drawing board and bring a new proposal back for further discussion sometime in the future. Mayor Cal Sheehy was the only one to vote against tabling the discussion. The council was considering adopting a proposed ordinance that it had voted unanimously to introduce during its meeting on Jan. 10.
During the meeting councilmembers’ suggestions ranged from adopting the ordinance as currently proposed to trashing the proposal entirely and starting over from scratch.
The proposal would have spelled out in city code exactly what water conservation measures will be asked of citizens during a wide variety of federally declared water shortages on the Colorado River. City staff has said the idea is to focus first and foremost on educating citizens and gaining voluntary compliance, but the proposal also included penalties for violations of the ordinance.
When introducing the proposal during the public hearing on Tuesday, Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski told the council that the city would use the same reactive approach to enforcement of water conservation measures that it does for other code enforcement issues. That means that a code enforcement official would only investigate a violation if it receives a formal complaint.
The proposed ordinance laid out progressively more restrictive water conservation measures that would have been put into place in conjunction with the different stages of federally declared water shortages on the Colorado River – Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The most stringent water conservation measures were reserved for “wet water shortages.” A wet water shortage occurs when the demand for water is higher than the supply that the city has available to it.
Sheehy explained that Havasu has an annual allocation of 28,000 acre feet of Colorado River water, but each year the city places a water order to the Bureau of Reclamation for the 14,000-or-so acre feet that the city has actually used in recent years. He said at some point in the future, the bureau could decide to only allow Havasu to take 12,000 acre feet – for example – which would result in a 2,000 acre foot wet water shortage for the city.
“They have not ever done that, but they could,” Sheehy said. “That is what we are planning for – to give certainty and to bring education and awareness to water conservation, and what we can all do to conserve.”
City Manager Jess Knudson said, in those situations, it will be up to the city to figure out how to reduce its water use so it doesn’t use more water than it is allowed to. He said right now that situation is only a hypothetical one, but he said it is a hypothetical that deserves some forethought in case it comes to pass.
“We are okay right now, but we need to plan for the future,” Knudson said. “We need to plan for a possible scenario sometime in the future that may not go the way we want it to go. What are we going to do at that time? Isn’t it better if we have some of those conversations here today about a possible scenario that could happen in the future, rather than waiting for it to happen and trying to react to it? That is what we are trying to do.”
Councilmembers said they all agree that Havasu needs a water conservation ordinance in place, but there was widespread disagreement about what approach the city should take with that ordinance, and what types of conservation measures should be instituted.
It is unclear exactly when the council will revisit the issue, but Councilmember Nancy Campbell suggested they wait three months so that the utility rate study that is already in progress can be completed.
Council discussion
Campbell started the council’s discussion by strongly opposing the proposal. She said she believes the best way to get citizens to conserve water is through the utility rates charged for water use, rather than placing restrictions on certain types of activities like taking a long shower or a restaurant serving water to customers who do not request it.
“I’m not happy with this document,” Campbell said. “I think it needs to be thrown in the trash. I, personally, think we need to work on our water rate study. That is going to be something we will have to tackle over the next three months, and we have talked a lot about water conservation there.”
Sheehy said he agreed that setting the utility rates properly will be important for reducing the city’s overall water use, but he said he felt a water conservation ordinance would also play an important role.
“This is just bringing certainty to the plan we have already adopted of what would occur, and what are best practices, based on the tier system set up by the federal government,” Sheehy said.
Sheehy pointed out that many of the conservation measures listed in Tier 1 are pretty basic things that are meant to remind and inform residents about the importance of water conservation - such as turning off the water while you are brushing you teeth.
“It seems pretty basic, unless you don’t do that right now and haven’t ever given it much thought,” Sheehy said.
Later in the meeting Campbell said she doubts that the types of conservation measures in the proposal would have a significant impact, and would turn neighbors against each other while subjecting citizens to punitive fines. She said the city’s efforts should be focused more on voluntary reductions of water waste associated with swimming pools and irrigation systems – which she said are some of the highest water users in the city.
“Why don’t we get real and talk about water conservation. Real water conservation starts with irrigation,” Campbell said. “What are we doing here? We are talking about whether Councilwoman [Michelle] Lin can pour you a glass of water or not. This is not water conservation. Let’s talk real. I don’t want to be citing anybody for having their hose on or washing your car outside. We are in Lake Havasu City, and we need to do this smarter.”
The only regulation in the proposal pertaining to pools would have prohibited draining a swimming pool or spa during a wet water shortage, unless failure to do so would cause structural failure of the pool or was required by another applicable regulation.
The proposal also had a couple measures pertaining to irrigation. One would have required the property owner, once notified of a leaking irrigation system, to shut off the water to the system or get it repaired within 72 hours in a Tier 2 shortage or higher. It would have also required citizens to limit their watering days to three days per week during a Tier 1 shortage, two days per week during a Tier 2 shortage, and one day per week during a Tier 3 shortage. All irrigation would have been prohibited if the city were to enter a wet water shortage.
Councilmember Jim Dolan said it was the irrigation restrictions – particularly the strict limits on which days residents would be allowed to water their yards – that troubled him the most.
“I would pass it, as is, if we removed the irrigation side of it,” Dolan said. “We are already in Tier 2, which means that as soon as this goes on the books every citizen in town could only run their watering system two days per week. If you are watering five, six or seven days maybe it is a little too much, but you are going to automatically have to go down to two days.”
Dolan said he would need more data about that part of the proposal before he could support it. He said the current proposal isn’t supported by data – the city isn’t sure how much water any of the restrictions would actually save. He said it also doesn’t make sense to him for the city to decide on water conservation measures before it knows how much water it will be asked to cut.
“If we want to [limit irrigation days], then let’s get a planning session together and hire a consultant to tell us what we should do,” Dolan said. “If we are trying to hit a mark that we don’t know if we will need to hit, without the data, I don’t think that is fair to the community.”
City Attorney Kelly Garry said there isn’t a lot of data avalible at this point about a lot of these proposed measures because the city hasn’t faced a water shortage or instituted any of these measures before.
“This is our first time, so we don’t have data to pull from the past to tell you what happened when this or that happened,” Garry said. “What is going to happen if we implement some of these? I don’t know because we have never done it before, but we can provide that to you. We will keep it very fluid and we can come back and adjust as necessary.”
City Manager Jess Knudson said the proposed regulations in Tier 1 were meant to educate the community about water saving practices such as taking shorter showers or turning off the water when brushing your teeth. He said those types of measures were not meant to be issues that code enforcement officials deal with. But he said that the language could be removed entirely to avoid confusion.
“It certainly is causing confusion,” Knudson said. “The message can’t be sent that the city is going to fine you if you take a long shower.”
Knudson also suggested that the council could remove all of the restrictions in place for Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 water shortages and instead focus only on crafting an ordinance laying out how the city would respond in a wet water shortage.
But Dolan said he doesn’t think the city should go too far down that road until the Bureau of Reclamation actually informs the city it is in a wet water shortage, and Havasu knows exactly how much water it is actually being asked to cut.
“I like the idea of waiting until there is a wet water shortage,” Dolan said. “If we do have time, we should get a plan together to continue to work on education and letting people know about ways to save water. Some of the details in here I think are good. If we have a stripped down version of this encouraging people with the education part of it, then let’s do that. But fining people is very concerning to me.”
Councilmember Cameron Moses agreed that the city shouldn’t be regulating water use inside the home, other than educating its citizens about best practices, but he said he would like to see a conservation ordinance centered around larger water use activities such as pools and landscaping.
Moses said it doesn’t make any sense to him to remove all of the restrictions for all of the federally declared water shortage tiers, leaving conservation measures to be instituted only during a wet water shortage. He compared that approach to not worrying about your health until you have a heart attack.
“We need to do some things proactively now,” Moses said. “To wait until we are in a wet water shortage to do anything, to me, is a little bit crazy. That is going to be really painful if we ever get to that point. So to completely get rid of the tiers all together is literally the worst thing that we can do for our community.”
Moses said the proposal may not be perfect, but he supports it with the understanding that the council can revisit the ordinance to make changes as they are needed.
Councilmember David Lane said he sees this ordinance as an emergency action plan – similar to the plan for exiting a building during a fire.
“This is a document that says ‘if this happens, this is what we are going to do and what we need the community to help us with,’” Lane said. “That is what this document is – it is an action plan should there be an issue. Right now we are in Tier 2. Do we wait until we get to Tier 3 and say, ‘oh my gosh, now what are we going to do?’”
After some more discussion, Lane said his direction to staff would be to focus strictly on community education during federally declared Tier 1, 2 and 3 water shortages, while laying out what mandatory regulations would be put in place if the city ever finds itself in a wet water shortage.
Councilmember Jeni Coke said Tuesday’s conversation was frustrating because the council unanimously voted to introduce this proposal just 14 days prior. She said it’s hard to decide how to move forward at this point, because nobody appears to be on the same page anymore. Coke suggested that the council hold another work session on the topic to try to come up with areas of agreement.
“I think we need to just table it and figure out what direction we want to go,” Coke said. “We were all here two weeks ago, and this is not the conversation that happened.”
Lin said she doesn’t like the ordinance including fines in Tier 1, preferring to stick strictly to community education. She said she wouldn’t feel comfortable voting for the proposed changes, or any of the recommendations made by different councilmembers throughout the meeting. But she said she feels that staff has a good idea about what direction the council is looking to go in. She suggested staff put together a proposal with a few different options that the council could choose from – as staff has done for other issues in the past.
