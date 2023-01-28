Syndication: Arizona Republic

Gunsight Butte (right at Lake Powell as seen on ), Feb. 3, 2022. Colorado River Cities 69736208007

 Mark Henle/The Republic

Lake Havasu City councilmembers all seem to agree that Havasu needs some type of water conservation ordinance in place, but they struggled to form a consensus about what such an ordinance should look like.

During its meeting Tuesday, the City Council took a step back from adopting a proposed water conservation ordinance, voting 6-1 to direct staff instead to go back to the drawing board and bring a new proposal back for further discussion sometime in the future. Mayor Cal Sheehy was the only one to vote against tabling the discussion. The council was considering adopting a proposed ordinance that it had voted unanimously to introduce during its meeting on Jan. 10.

