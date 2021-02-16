A conservative activist with ties to Lake Havasu City found herself at the center of some controversy surrounding the second Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump last week.
During the impeachment trial House Managers showed a graphic containing two tweets by Jennifer Lawrence, who spent time in Havasu while working on Kelly Ward’s bid for Senate back in 2017. Her tweets presented during the impeachment were sent on Jan. 3 – a few days before the Capitol Riot. Trump had retweeted a message from Lawrence that read: “We have been marching all around the country for you Mr President. Now we will bring it to DC on Jan 6 and PROUDLY stand beside you! Thank you for fighting for us.”
The second tweet shown by impeachment managers showed Lawrence thanking Trump for the retweet before adding: “It has been an honor to stand up and fight for you and our nation. We will be standing strong on Jan 6th in DC with you! We are bringing the Calvary Mr President.”
Both of the tweets from Lawrence shown by Impeachment Managers contained a blue check mark, signifying that Lawrence’s account had been verified by the social media company.
But as Lawrence herself noted in a tweet on Feb. 10, here Twitter account has never been verified.
An aide for the House Impeachment Managers said because Trump’s Twitter account has been suspended, they had to recreate some of the tweets graphically. That led to a blue verified badge added erroneously to Lawrence’s tweets.
Lawrence has also been outspoken on Twitter since the impeachment, claiming that House Impeachment Manager Eric Swalwell mischaracterized her tweet when he argued the phrase, “bringing the Calvary” reflected the militarized language being used by Trump and his supporters leading up to the riot.
That characterization presumes that Lawrence meant to write “cavalry” – referring to a mounted military unit – rather than “Calvary,” which is the place outside ancient Jerusalem where Jesus was crucified or can also refer to an open air representation of the Crucifixion. Despite the two unrelated meanings, the words are often confused due to their similar sound and spelling.
Lawrence maintains on Twitter that she actually did mean Calvary as her original tweet said and pointed to an event she helped organize called “Prayer to save” in D.C. on Jan. 5 as evidence of her religious intent. That argument was echoed by Trump’s defense attorney David Schoen who attacked the House Managers and accused them of creating “false representation of tweets.”
The Impeachment Trial wrapped up on Saturday with Trump’s acquittal following 57 senators voting to convict – including seven Republican senators – and 43 voting to acquit. A two-thirds majority is needed in order to convict in an impeachment trial.
Lawrence served as press secretary for Lake Havasu City native Kelly Ward during her campaign for U.S. Senate. But Lawrence’s relationship with Ward turned sour. She and Ward’s chief strategist Dustin Stockton left Ward’s campaign after five months and released a statement “apologizing for propping up” Ward and her “blind ambitions,” according to an article in Today’s News-Herald at the time.
Lawrence and Stockton ended up working together on former Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio’s Senate campaign against Ward in the Republican primary. Ultimately Martha McSally won the GOP nomination but was defeated in the general election by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.
According to Lawrence’s Twitter account she now lives in Las Vegas and works as the communications director for We Build the Wall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.