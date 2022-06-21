Four of Mohave County’s five constables will have their pay reduced by more than $7,000, after a decision this week by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
Until this year, Mohave County constables representing the precincts of Lake Havasu City, Kingman, Cerbat and Bullhead City earned salaries of $57,045. Now they will receive a flat $50,000 each from the county. North Canyon’s constable, who patrols areas including Beaver Dam and Colorado City, will continue to earn $15,000 per year for his duties. The constables’ new salaries were determined by a vote on Monday by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
Those constables collectively serve documents of the county’s justice and superior courts throughout the fifth-largest county in the United States. Each constable’s range can include distances of hundreds of miles, and require involvement in sometimes deadly situations. The decision to reduce their pay came after months of debate by the board as to how necessary their positions may actually be.
Sometimes viewed as “antiquated,” the county’s elected constables maintain a position that has existed since before Arizona’s statehood. Their office was created under state statute, and cannot be eliminated by county ordinance. But with many of their duties shared by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies, supervisors have suggested eliminating all but one of the county’s constables, or requiring those constables to operate county-maintained vehicles rather than their own personal transportation.
“After salary and costs are equated, it cost about $82 per paper for constables to serve court documents,” said Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop. “I’m looking at it as a need for the county to have accountability for its constables. To eliminate challenges and eliminate the county’s liability, we should be providing them with vehicles to support their operations. Those vehicles should have GPS units so that if the need ever arose, and I hope it never would, we could verify what a constable is doing during his duties. We could look at their activity logs, compare those with GPS units and validate the information we’ve been given.”
Bishop, who supported reducing the constables’ salaries, said that doing so could potentially save the county $28,732 per year.
But according to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, the county doesn’t have five new vehicles to offer its constables, if the board of supervisors had chosen to do so.
“We would have to procure them,” Elters said. “There would be a challenge in procuring them, but we would do our best to obtain them in August.”
Board Chairman Ron Gould, however, continued that there may not be a liability issue among constables who operate their own personal transportation. Should an accident occur or a constable receive a traffic citation while in the performance of his or her duties, the county may be liable regardless of whether the county owns the vehicle.
“It would be about $50,000 to $60,000 per vehicle,” Gould said. “I’m not interested in doing that when we can get (the constables) to drive their own vehicles … it probably makes them more efficient to do so.”
Ultimately, the board chose on Monday to instead reduce (the majority of) the constables’ pay, while continuing to reimburse their fuel costs. The decision was given in a 4-1 vote, with Gould opposing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.