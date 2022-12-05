Mohave County isn’t just one of the largest counties in the U.S., but it’s also the oldest county in Arizona. After 158 years, it might be easy to imagine certain districts might have developed their own way of doing things - but that’s going to change for the county’s constables next year.
Today, five Mohave County constables serve more than 14,000 square miles of territory in Northwestern Arizona. The position of Constable is an elected office in Arizona, tasked with serving documents under county justices of the peace. But the constables of each of those districts - Kingman, Cerbat, Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and North Canyon - have long had their own way of recording the scope and expense of their duties until now.
On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve new requirements for the constables, that would streamline documentation of those duties with a standardized system of printed, rather than handwritten record-keeping.
The new requirement follows complaints by Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, who called some of the constables’ records “illegible,” at worst.
New standards, which according to county officials have already been adopted by the Arizona Constables Association, would require accurate and typed record-keeping by constables in Mohave County. The county is expected to offer training, as well as a template for constables to use while recording their duties, as well as their gas mileage.
But according to Clerk to the Board of Supervisors Ginny Anderson, not all constables agree on the new system.
“We have current constables who are pretty close to doing what we’re asking them to do,” Anderson said. “We have one that refuses to comply at all at this time. We will once again request that he follows this directive, but he is the one we have the most trouble with.”
According to Supervisor Jean Bishop, that constable is Mike Hamilton, of Bullhead City. Attempts by Today’s News-Herald to contact Hamilton by phone and email were unsuccessful as of Monday afternoon.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Ryan Esplin said this week that his office would pursue whatever legal means were necessary, or allowed under the law to force Hamilton’s compliance.
As of Monday, Esplin was still investigating what means the county may have of enforcing the county’s ruling.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in favor of approving the new filing system for the county’s constables.
How about the supervisors, they should log their miles as well and have an on-line calendar for transparency.
