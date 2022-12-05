jean bishop

Jean Bishop, chairwoman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

 File photo

Mohave County isn’t just one of the largest counties in the U.S., but it’s also the oldest county in Arizona. After 158 years, it might be easy to imagine certain districts might have developed their own way of doing things - but that’s going to change for the county’s constables next year.

Today, five Mohave County constables serve more than 14,000 square miles of territory in Northwestern Arizona. The position of Constable is an elected office in Arizona, tasked with serving documents under county justices of the peace. But the constables of each of those districts - Kingman, Cerbat, Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and North Canyon - have long had their own way of recording the scope and expense of their duties until now.

(1) comment

Kevin Murphy

How about the supervisors, they should log their miles as well and have an on-line calendar for transparency.

