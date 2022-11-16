Hildy Angius

Hildy Angius

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is once again scheduled to discuss the county’s role as a “Constitutional Sanctuary,” two years after protests by local agencies gave rise to that distinction.

County Supervisors are scheduled to vote Monday on whether to renew the county’s self-appointed title as a “Constitutional Sanctuary County.” The title asserts that Mohave County would remain committed to supporting the tenets of the U.S. Constitution, and that the county would oppose any law, ordinance or executive order believed to be in conflict with the nation’s founding document.

