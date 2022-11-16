The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is once again scheduled to discuss the county’s role as a “Constitutional Sanctuary,” two years after protests by local agencies gave rise to that distinction.
County Supervisors are scheduled to vote Monday on whether to renew the county’s self-appointed title as a “Constitutional Sanctuary County.” The title asserts that Mohave County would remain committed to supporting the tenets of the U.S. Constitution, and that the county would oppose any law, ordinance or executive order believed to be in conflict with the nation’s founding document.
Last year, supervisors considered the description of Mohave County as a “Constitutional Sanctuary” to be a political statement. According to Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, who proposed discussion on the issue at next week’s board meeting, that statement may still be necessary after this year’s election.
“When it was first introduced, the discussion became more about the coronavirus,” Angius said. “But I want us to talk, and see if my fellow supervisors feel like I do. Unfortunately, we’re at a time in our history when things might happen that we as a county don’t agree with. Since we last talked about this, things have changed. The political winds have changed, and the country has changed.”
Mohave County was first debated the idea of designating itself as a “Constitutional Sanctuary” in December 2020, following public outcry against business shutdowns, social distancing regulations and masking orders mandated by Gov. Doug Ducey. It was a debate that took the county three meetings to resolve, before a resolution was approved by a 3-2 vote last January.
By contrast, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors declared the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” by unanimous vote during a single meeting on Nov. 4, 2019.
Mohave County’s distinction as a “Constitutional Sanctuary” isn’t what was initially envisioned by proponents, including the Havasu Patriots organization.
The Havasu Patriots and similar organizations requested two years ago that Lake Havasu City and Mohave County officials two years approve an original resolution known as “Resolution 1776,” which would prohibit local law enforcement from enforcing any executive order by the state or federal governments that the county believed to be in contrast to the U.S. Constitution. It was a resolution that neither Havasu nor the county accepted.
But according to Angius, she hopes her proposal for Mohave County to renew its designation as a “Constitutional Sanctuary County” will be more akin to its existing role as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”
“This is who we are,” Angius said of the subject last January. “This, to me, is like a line in the sand.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss that proposal, and Mohave County’s role as a “Constitutional Sanctuary” at the board’s next meeting Monday in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.