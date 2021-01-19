In a split vote, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors recognized residents’ concerns over mandates issued by the Arizona Governor’s Office. It might not have been what one local organization hoped for, but supervisors may see it as a show of support for county residents and businesses.
The resolution, passed at the board’s Tuesday meeting in Kingman, was a revision of a proposal known as “Resolution 1776.” The resolution was initially presented to the Board of Supervisors, as well as the Lake Havasu City Council, by a Havasu organization known as the Havasu Patriots.
The original resolution would have prohibited county funding or resources from being used to enforce gubernatorial emergency orders that led to many Mohave County businesses being closed throughout the start of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The revised Resolution 2021-07 gave no additional rights or restrictions to county law enforcement or health officials. Instead the resolution issued a political statement in light of what has been seen by some as an executive overreach by the Arizona Governor’s Office.
Resolution 2021-017 was passed by a 3-2 decision, with Supervisors Buster Johnson and Jean Bishop voting against.
“It is the obligation of the legislature to make all laws affecting the rights and liberties of the citizen,” the revised resolution said. “It is incumbent that the legislature reclaim their authority and hear from the respective and divergent parts of the community, so that proper policy and legislation may be made.”
The Arizona legislature adjourned prior to the start of the crisis last March, and emergency powers were granted to Gov. Doug Ducey in response to the pandemic. Ducey’s first efforts in preventing the coronavirus’ spread included mandatory closures for businesses deemed “non-essential,” and “stay-at-home” orders for citizens.
“The governor may only execute such laws as are already in being, and may not act like a lawmaker,” the resolution said. “The governor has acted like a lawmaker, exercising sole power, contrary to the separation of powers. The governor must abjure unilateral executive lawmaking, and restore the legislature to its proper role.”
This week’s resolution stated that the government has no right to infringe on the privileges and immunities of citizens, as stated in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution – citing mandatory curfews and business restrictions as examples of unconstitutional behavior as examples of those infringements.
Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter worked with a constitutional law professor to revise what was once “Resolution 1776” earlier this month.
“I don’t believe we’re going to heal our nation by censoring American free speech, or by censoring legitimate policy questions,” Lingenfelter said. “We heal by doing exactly what this resolution suggests … It serves as a statement of acknowledgement that we hear the legitimate policy questions being raised.”
The resolution may not be what was originally sought by the Havasu Patriots. But in an interview with Today’s News-Herald last week, Patriots member Bill Mitchell said the group would be satisfied with their local leaders addressing the group’s concerns with the revised resolution.
“The main thing is that a lot of people aren’t satisfied with the way things are,” Mitchell said on Friday.
Supervisor Jean Bishop opposed resolution as it was originally proposed.
“Is it our decision to decide what is or is not constitutional?” Bishop said Tuesday. “The focus of this ‘constitutional sanctuary’ resolution is on the ability of our governor to rule during a health crisis with the stroke of a pen. I’m not sure I believe our governor should have that power, but the legislature gave him that power. Only they can take it away, and they’re in the process of doing that right now.”
According to Bishop, the county’s next steps should be considered carefully in passing a resolution for or against the governor’s executive orders due to possible legal costs should the resolution be challenged, or a possible loss of $30 million in state grant funding.
Supervisor Hildy Angius argued that the resolution was a political statement, with only the authority to establish support for the freedoms and identities of Mohave County residents.
“It doesn’t tie us to anything, and it doesn’t say we’re not going to do something,” Angius said. “It’s like when we passed the resolution to make ourselves a ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’. This is who we are. Everyone said the same things when we discussed that resolution. This is, to me, like a line in the sand.”
Supervisor Ron Gould also upheld the resolution at Tuesday’s meeting.
“This resolution is merely a statement that does not require the county to spend its money fighting anything. It’s a statement of policy that will interpose between higher levels of government and the people of this county, if they want to oppress the people in an unconstitutional manner.”
Mohave County residents contacted supervisors prior to this week’s meeting to make known their own opinions on the resolution. Bishop read a letter from one of her constituents during the meeting, from Mohave County resident Melissa Wolf.
“Since the pandemic began, I watched the Mohave County Board of Supervisors go from taking the pandemic seriously … to a board that partners to the whims of a small but vocal minority of county residents,” Wolf wrote. “These individuals were successful in getting the county to remove its mask mandate in county buildings, removing the county’s ‘state of emergency’ order, and refusing to take federal funds to be used by the health department. And now the same people are pushing ‘Resolution 1776’.”
Wolf described what had once been a “lunatic fringe” of citizens with anti-government views, now amplified with modern technology.
“With the Internet and social media, far-right groups and organizations have indoctrinated vulnerable individuals with a steady diet of conspiracy theories, misinformation and outright lies, to the point that these individuals now live in an alternate reality,” Wolf wrote.
In her letter to the Board of Supervisors, Wolf derided “Resolution 1776” and other resolutions of its kind.
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, who represents residents of southern Lake Havasu City, believes the majority of his district’s residents may have been opposed to Tuesday’s resolution.
(2) comments
"Havasu Patriots?" Now there is a true oxymoron.
I feel like I've landed back in Mud Fork, West Virginia! Where did common sense go? It's a pandemic1!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.