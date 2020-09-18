There are several projects in the works at Lake Havasu City schools that aim to improve security and campus resources, and some are expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Security improvements continue to be made at all campuses in the Lake Havasu Unified School District, according to Mike Murray, director of business services. That includes front entry and office security improvements at Thunderbolt Middle School and all elementary schools, which are nearing completion.
Projects at the high school are still underway and expected to be completed in December, including a new front office area and athletic field improvements. Thunderbolt’s athletic fields are also slated to wrap up by the end of the year.
The focus on security improvements resulted from site walkthroughs with district personnel and city first responders, Murray explained.
“After reviewing the outcome of the walkthroughs, we procured architectural services to assist in creating plans so we could move forward with addressing site security and safety,” he said.
Murray said other site improvements at elementary schools are following a phased approach, starting with projects at Oro Grande Classical Academy and Starline Elementary School.
“Improvements to these sites will include perimeter fencing, playgrounds, landscaping, parking, student pick up/drop off areas, etc.,” Murray said. “Phase I is scheduled to be completed in the month of November. Phase II improvements will occur at the other four elementary schools, possibly later in the spring.”
These improvements were identified in the voter-approved bond measure in November 2016.
All of these projects — totaling about $16.1 million — are funded using bond and capital approved funds, he said.
An approximated $8.2 million is being spent on projects at LHHS. Projects at Thunderbolt and Starline are estimated at $2 million each, and Oro Grande improvements sit at about $1.3 million. Havasupai Elementary’s improvements are estimated at $1 million, and both Nautilus and Jamaica Elementaries will cost about $600,000 each. Smoketree Elementary’s improvements come in at about $400,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.