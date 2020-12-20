For more than 20 years, Built Well Construction has been a player in the industry — and lately, it’s “been a little rough,” owner Sam Woods said.
Some of the challenges that have cropped up in the last nine months as the pandemic persists have been manageable, he said, such as employees getting sick and being out of work for a few weeks at a time. Because they can jump right back in, “that’s kind of an inconvenience, but fixable,” Woods said.
They’re also “four times as busy with the same labor force,” he added.
“But running out of pipe and stuff — now that’s a problem,” he said. “Everybody’s running out of everything. Was that from the pandemic? I don’t know, but it sucks... We’ve had to get creative because the owners still want their houses, and everybody still wants to move in.”
Woods said he couldn’t even find a rake at Home Depot the other day, noting that the lack of supplies is across the board when it comes to construction.
But thankfully, he doesn’t have any concerns about Built Well Construction being put out of business within the next year, even with the new challenges presented by the pandemic. Jokingly, Woods congratulated California Gov. Gavin Newsom for winning “Realtor of the Year” for Arizona after pointing out that Built Well is booked for the next two years, “regardless of what happens.”
