The first houses in The Havasu Life South are under construction this week and are expected to start hitting the market by the end of April.
Ssd Clark Development’s plans for a gated community of 32 “micro-homes,” similar to the tiny home concept used in several developments in Havasu over the last few years, kicked off with the construction of the first 10 units starting this week. The first of three construction phases will include some of all three models that will be included in the development – with six two-bed, two-bath units with a garage, two two-bed, one-bath units with a garage, and two one-bed one-bath units with no garage.
The development will also include concrete streets and driveways made of pavers, and it will include a gated entrance once completed.
Eric Gedalje, whose real estate team is partnering with Ssd Clark on The Havasu Life South, said the developers are planning to build the homes prior to putting them up for sale to help simplify the purchasing process for buyers by avoiding the need to purchase the land and obtain a construction loan.
“We are building these houses out so all people have to do is put down a deposit,” Gedalje said. “Then, when the house is done, they will close on a normal residential-style loan.”
The developers are still working with the state to finish its public report, but Gedalje the plan is for the homes to start in the mid-$300,000s, topping out at around $400,000.
“It’s a little bit more than we would have liked. Unfortunately the cost of building materials has gone up significantly over the last 12 months. We were planning to start in the mid-to-high $200,000s. Lumber alone went up about $6,000 on each house – that’s without factoring in things like electrical wiring and drywall,” Gedalje said. “I know everybody is talking about affordable housing, and this is not as affordable as we wanted to bring to market. But it’s just a material thing – otherwise we would have been in the mid-to-high $200,000s.”
Gedalje said construction at Havasu Life South is expected to be completed in conjunction with a separate but similar project by Ssd Clark Developments at the corner of Bahama and Bimini called Havasu Life North. The northern development is expected to include 36 “micro-homes” on six acres of property, including all three models that will be offered in the southern development along with an additional, slightly larger, model.
Gedalje said grading at Bahama and Bimini is expected to kick off next week, and the goal is to have the grading and groundwork completed by the time the first 10 homes in Havasu Life South are finished. He said construction of the first 10 homes is expected to take about 60 to 90 days. Once finished, the developers hope to start construction on the first houses in Havasu Life North, before returning to build the next 10 houses in phase two of Havasu Life South.
Gedalje said the timeline for both developments is 14 to 16 months.
Gedalje estimated that the first houses in Havasu Life South will be hitting the market in about 45 days – which would be in late-April. He said there will not be any model homes built, because they expect the development to sell out quickly once it hits the market.
“We have a huge list (of interested buyers) already after some social media marketing and word-of-mouth within our team,” Gedalje said. “So we anticipate a huge draw. We have 68 sites and we would love it if at least half the buyers were local. That is why we decided to build them out into a spec format – so people can just put a deposit down and not deal with construction financing and things like that.”
Gedalje said most of the people on the list are prospective buyers from out of town, but he said he is hoping to get the word out to locals interested in purchasing one of the homes before the units go up for sale.
Havasu Sh!t Show !
The former "that's funny" fake name never really has anything to add to the conversation. Constantly using "Sh!T show" is juts evidence of ... well you know.
"juts"?
So tell us where this development is located! 🙄
