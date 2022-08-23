Construction of the final four pickleball courts in the master plan at Dick Samp Park got underway this week, and is expected to be completed before the end of the year.
Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane told the advisory board on Monday that the general contractor – T.R. Orr – was given notice to proceed with construction on Aug. 16. Crews have begun grading this week in the area where the four new courts will eventually be located. Keane told the Parks and Recreation Board that T.R. Orr has 120 days complete the project, which puts the deadline on Dec. 14.
Once completed, Dick Samp Park will have a total of 16 pickleball courts.
Earlier this month, the Havasu City Council voted unanimously to hire the Kingman-based general contractor for $371,308.18 to complete the construction. The total cost of the project, including designs, will be $394,548.18. Havasu was given an anonymous donation for this particular project that covers the entire cost of both the designs and construction.
Keane noted that T.R. Orr is already familiar with the project, after serving as the general contractor during the last round of construction in early 2021 when eight pickleball courts were put in at Dick Samp Park. Keane said Orr is also planning to use Elite Sports as a subcontractor to pour the post-tensioned concrete and surface the courts. Keane said Elite Sports worked with T.R. Orr on the previous eight courts a couple years ago, and also worked on the original four courts built in 2017.
“It’s really nice to have similar subcontractors with the general contractor being the same,” Keane said. “They are very familiar with the project, so right now we don’t anticipate any hiccups to the project. Everybody seems very familiar with it, and it is fairly straight forward.”
During the meeting on Tuesday, Parks and Recreation Boardmember Ashley Pascual said that the entryway into Dick Samp Park is a little bit narrow, and asked if the city has been able to address that. She noted that pickleball in Havasu is particularly popular during the cooler months, and the season overlaps with youth baseball which is also played at Dick Samp Park during the spring.
Keane said the city isn’t able to easily change the entryway because the surrounding land is private property, but said the parking situation at Dick Samp Park should be improved this year.
“Parking is generally our biggest concern,” Keane said. “Sometimes people will park along that entryway and that makes it even tighter.”
The city graded a dirt parking lot to provide additional space as part of the phase two construction of pickleball courts. Curbs have also been put in to help better define the parking area. Keane said the city plans to spread the left over road millings from the McCulloch Boulveard repavement project last year on top of the additional parking lot, and Havasu’s street department will eventually chip seal the parking lot.
“That will be a nice expanded parking lot that is actually a little more defined than just dirt spaces,” Keane said. “I think that will allow people to feel more comfortable to go up there and park, and it should spread out that parking problem that we have.”
