Work on new pickleball courts

Construction crews started grading this week in the area where the final four pickleball courts in the master plan for Dick Samp Park will be built in the coming months. The four new courts are expected to be completed by mid-December, which will bring the total number of courts at the park up to 16.

 Michael Zogg / Today’s News-Herald

Construction of the final four pickleball courts in the master plan at Dick Samp Park got underway this week, and is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane told the advisory board on Monday that the general contractor – T.R. Orr – was given notice to proceed with construction on Aug. 16. Crews have begun grading this week in the area where the four new courts will eventually be located. Keane told the Parks and Recreation Board that T.R. Orr has 120 days complete the project, which puts the deadline on Dec. 14.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.