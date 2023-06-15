The English Village has been bustling with work crews and heavy machinery underneath the London Bridge this week.
A large section of the concrete walkway has been removed along Bridgewater Channel, located directly underneath the London Bridge on the mainland side and continuing to the south for a few hundred feet. That section of the walkway had formed several cracks over the years – prompting this plan to put down a new layer of fresh concrete.
“London Bridge Resort is excited to be able to put down new concrete and enhance this area of the popular English Village,” said London Bridge Resort Assistant General Manager Kristina Gallo. “The finished product will enhance the experience for locals and visitors.”
Although the result will be a continuous walkway through the area, the work is actually two separate projects accomplished through a coordinated effort – because the work is being done on land with two different owners.
Lake Havasu City has owned the land directly underneath the London Bridge for a little more than a decade. So the city is paying for the work in the area under the bridge and managing that part of the project. City officials did not respond to questions about the project - including how much it would cost - on Wednesday or Thursday.
The London Bridge Resort owns the land south of the bridge, and the resort is paying for all of the work on its property.
“Crews are going to work hard to ensure the project is completed before the Fourth of July,” City Manager Jess Knudson told the City Council on Tuesday. “In the meantime, measures are in place to ensure there is pedestrian access throughout the construction period. We want to thank the public for their patience, and look forward to a completed project in the end that we can all be proud of.”
Chain link fences have been placed around the work area to keep the public out, but a pedestrian walkway has been maintained and all of the businesses in the English Village will remain accessible throughout the construction.
Although there is no work being done on the north side of the bridge, Mayor Cal Sheehy (also the General Manager of London Bridge Resort) said ZMC Hotels who owns the land north of the London Bridge has allowed crews to bring in equipment, and take out broken concrete, across their land.
“They have been gracious enough to allow us to use their property at no charge,” Sheehy said.
