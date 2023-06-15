The English Village has been bustling with work crews and heavy machinery underneath the London Bridge this week.

A large section of the concrete walkway has been removed along Bridgewater Channel, located directly underneath the London Bridge on the mainland side and continuing to the south for a few hundred feet. That section of the walkway had formed several cracks over the years – prompting this plan to put down a new layer of fresh concrete.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.