After facing setbacks due to the upheaval of the construction industry by the covid-19 pandemic, a planned business incubator in Downtown Lake Havasu City is getting back on schedule with plans to open late next summer.
Nomadic, a “co-work” project from the Partnership for Economic Development, is one of the three top priority projects that came from the Vision 2020 community development campaign. The movement led to Lake Havasu City becoming the runner up in the 2017 America’s Best Communities competition for which the town received $2 million, $400,000 of which went to Nomadic.
Ground was first broken at the Nomadic site, located at 2121 McCulloch Boulevard, in November of 2020 and in January, the PED board of directors accepted Steve Palmieri’s bid for his company, Palmieri Construction Inc., to build the facility.
Palmieri is a born and raised Havasuvian, whose construction work around town includes the Humane Society, Modern Laundromat and several office buildings in town. Palmieri, who beat out four other local contractors, says he was attracted to the project because of the services it will provide to the town.
“It is a pretty cool building; it’s a good project, it is for a good cause…I mean it is good all around,” Palmieri said. “All in all, it is an eye-catching talk of the town project.”
The project was a little slow getting started, Palmieri says.
“A one day delay turns into a week pretty quick with almost anything now and days,” Palmieri said. “We had to do a power shutdown for the block, not just the property, so that had to get coordinated, which pushed it out by a couple of weeks. The site work tie-in for the water line, the fire line-- all that stuff means the sidewalk had to get shutdown. So all that stuff needs to get coordinated.”
The real wall that Nomadic hit, PED James Gray says, set the project back by about six months. That was the major demand for steel in the construction industry in the middle of the pandemic.
“We have to prepare the site and remove all the easements, change all the power and that definitely had slowed us down,” Gray said. “But the fact that we couldn’t get a steel building, like many people in this town, has really slowed the whole process but know we are starting to gain momentum.”
Once the foundation is poured and the steel arrives in the next few weeks, both Gray and Palmieri say that the shell of the building will go up quickly. But there is plenty left to be done inside.
“Essentially it‘ll be a race from December to sometime late next summer of doing all the finishing work,” Gray said. “That is literally all the technology, all the offices, all the HVAC….so although it will go up fast it won’t be open fast.”
Once finished, Nomadic will be an approximately 9,100 square foot, single story building next to Sanchez Hawkins Jewelry at 2121 McCulloch Blvd.
The designs include four large offices, seven smaller offices, along with multiple meeting rooms, common areas, a small soundproof room for podcasts, and bathrooms. Nomadic will also include a studio that will be unattached, with the rest of the facility wrapping around it.
Once Nomadic is complete, P.E.D. will shut down their smaller business incubator, F106.
Gray said there will be space for 29 dedicated member companies to have either an office or a dedicated desk, but the hope is that the facility will have a larger reach than those who work there every day.
Gray says Nomadic already has people reserving space in the co-work facility.
“I think people want to see a flagship for helping young entrepreneurs, solo and distance workers and star ups,” Gray said.
Success at F106
F106, the P.E.D’s current business incubator that will be replaced by Nomadic, has already help nurture successful businesses in Lake Havasu City.
Bravo 32 is one such company that started growing out of F106. Owner Shawn Lawless said that while his media company was in F106, he would regularly work with the other business owners in the building to help hone his craft and expand his business.
“As more people moved into the space, that collaborative atmosphere grew,” Lawless said. “If you ever had a problem or an issue there was someone to help. Then if we had a bigger job we could look to each other for help.”
At F106, Lawless was able to grow his business from doing just educational videos, to doing whole multimedia projects for businesses and organizations in the city. Lawless said it was at F106 that he first got experience with drone photography and podcasting, two of his main services.
Lawless says the only issue he had with F106 was that he got too big for it.
“Given that there were four of us in the same space doing the same thing, we were not necessarily competing against each other for clients…it was more we were competing for space,” Lawless said.
Lawless moved to another office on Lake Havasu Avenue but he says that he has already outgrown that space and is looking for another larger office. While Nomadic won’t be ready in time for Lawless to move too, he says that he will be getting a membership so he can use the studio at Nomadic.
