Lake Havasu City now knows exactly how much money it will take to continue to provide water and sewer services to its residents in the coming years.
Now the question becomes how it will raise the revenue.
At Havasu’s annual planning session on Jan. 21 the City Council got the results of the utility rate study that it hired Willdan Financial Services in September to conduct.
Pat Walker, a consultant with Willdan, told the council that the city’s water system needs an additional $7 million per year over the next few years to keep up with operating costs, while the sewer system will need an additional $3 million annually.
The City Council began discussing the future of its water system a couple years ago with the Irrigation and Drainage District set to expire on July 1, 2022. The IDD was started by Havasu founder Robert McCulloch as a funding mechanism for the development prior to the city’s incorporation. Once the city was founded it took over operation of the IDD, which provides about $5.8 million each year to help fund Havasu’s water operations.
Although the city already knew it would have to replace the lost IDD revenue, City Manager Jess Knudson said it wasn’t a surprise that the consultants found that additional money would be needed to pay for both water and sewer.
Havasu’s last utility rate study was conducted in 2008, and the city hasn’t raised its water or sewer rates in more than 10 years.
“The cost of service and the cost of goods — whether it is through the city or anybody — will slightly increase over time,” Knudson said. “Typically a city in Lake Havasu’s position would look at small incremental increases — maybe 1% to 3% per year — and that would keep up with the cost of the system.”
Without those incremental increases in recent years, coupled with the loss of IDD funding, Havasu appears to be in for a couple larger rate increases over the next few years - especially its water rates.
Knudson said generally speaking most cities that run a utility company such as water or sewer will go through a rate study every five years or so to make sure revenues are still in line with expenses.
“It was time, regardless of the IDD, to take a look at the health of the system to make sure we continue to provide good service for the long term,” Knudson said.
Knudson said ultimately, the city’s goal is to break even in operating the utilities.
During the planning session Willdan also went through a list of various options the city has for how to do just that. The consultants listed three options for rate philosophies — which considers how quickly to raise overall revenue needed from year to year — for both water and sewer.
The Willdan consultants also provided four rate structures for water — three for sewer — that examine the cities options for how much each customer would pay based on their customer class and use of the system. The different options would affect various customers differently, and Knudson said the goal is to create a fair and equitable way of paying for both water and sewer for all the users in Havasu.
For example, Knudson said the city feels that people who own vacation homes in Havasu are currently getting a larger break on their sewer bill compared to full time residents due to the city’s current practice of winter averaging. Winter averaging was created as a way to incentivize water conservation during the winter by tracking household water use from December through March, and using that to set water rates for the year. But the end results also tend to favor people who generally only visit their Havasu residence in the summer.
“When you have property owners that only utilize their property in the summer months, they are going to see very low costs tied to sewer because they aren’t using any water in the winter averaging months when our residents are,” Knudson said. “So that is going to have an impact on sewer (rates) for sure.”
All of the options for sewer rates proposed by Willdan do away with the practice of winter averaging.
What the neighbors pay
According to Willdan, Lake Havasu City charges its water users on a ¾ inch meter using 945 cubic feet of water less than any of its 10 comparable cities in Arizona – including both Kingman and Bullhead City. Havasu’s water services would remain the cheapest in the area for those water users for the foreseeable future regardless of which rate structure is ultimately selected.
Similar analysis of sewer systems by Willdan showed Havasu residents that use 750 cubic feet are paying more than many of the comparable cities identified including Bullhead, Kingman, Yuma, Flagstaff, Casa Grande, Marana, Buckeye and Avondale – but those Havasu residents pay less than in Prescott or Goodyear. Havasu would also retain its position on that list no matter which proposed rate structure is adopted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.