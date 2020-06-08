Havasu Riviera is back on the Lake Havasu City Council’s radar this week as council members will consider an agreement that would put the Havasu Riviera State Park contact station on land currently leased by the city.
As part of the consent agenda, council members will consider an agreement between the city, Arizona State Parks, and the Bureau of Land Management allowing the contact station for the state park to be constructed in a different location than previously planned. City Manager Jess Knudson said the previous plan called for the entry station into the park to be placed on state park land within Havasu Riviera, but after additional consideration it was determined that the station would be better located on a nearby portion of property that the city is leasing from BLM.
“If you look at that area it does make more sense for that station to be just on the other side of the city’s lease with the BLM,” Knudson said. “The city is happy to have a conversation to come up with a solution to identify the best location for the entry station. Then in return we are asking for the developer to assist with the construction and maintenance of some parking lots and maybe a special event location in (on the property leased by the city).”
Other business
The council also is expected to approve the submission of documents necessary to secure the $6,413,669 set aside for Havasu from the AZCares Fund as part of the consent agenda.
During public hearings, council members will consider rezoning property at 1850 Bahama Ave. from a Multiple Family/Planned Development District into a Multiple Family District. The City Council also will consider a proposal to appoint Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen as the city’s Chief Fiscal Officer for 2020-21. The Chief Fiscal Officer is responsible for submitting the city’s expenditure limitation report to the Arizona Auditor General.
Today’s meeting will take place in the Council Chambers located in the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd., starting at 6 p.m. It will be the City Council’s first regular meeting in which council members and citizens will be allowed in the room after more two months of all-digital meetings to comply with social distancing and other safety recommendations. Although the doors to the chambers will be open once again, the meeting can still be viewed live on channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv. Members can still submit comments digitally as well by emailing cityclerk@lhcaz.gov by 5 p.m. – one hour prior to the start of the meeting.
