Mohave County could join a possible federal lawsuit in opposition to the use of electronic voting machines. But even now, board members are conflicted as to the nature of such a lawsuit - or whether the county itself should become involved.
Earlier this week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors spoke with two figures central to efforts throughout the U.S. to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election. Retired military security expert Shawn Smith joined attorney Kurt Olsen in presenting their case to the board on Monday, in favor of the county joining a lawsuit said to be pending from Minneapolis-based Parker Daniels Kibort law firm.
According to Olsen, Arizona is one of eight states throughout the U.S. that could be challenged with injunctions against the use of electronic voting machines. Olsen is an associate of Parker Daniels Kibort, the firm which is currently defending My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell in a federal defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems in reference to accusations that the company’s voting machines interfered in the election.
Smith challenges machines following campaign against election results
Shawn Smith is the President of Cause of America, a Colorado-based organization that has received funding from Lindell in challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Video footage from the events of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building last year appeared to show Smith among a crowd of protestors who allegedly challenged capitol police during the incident.
Smith addressed the board on Monday as to the possible vulnerabilities of electronic voting systems in Arizona, and the possibility that such systems could be compromised in future elections. According to Smith, his expertise stems from a career of security oversight for Department of Defense computer systems, with an emphasis on identifying potential threats from U.S. adversaries. Since November 2020, Smith has examined the matter of voting systems and electronic voting machines, in the wake of the presidential election.
“My personal opinion, based on what I have seen from the Department of Defense weapon systems and how they have been compromised, I don’t think it’s possible to secure voting systems from hacking and unauthorized use,” Smith said. “From the beginning, we have systems that are made with foreign components, overseas, with no supply chain security.”
According to Smith, foreign agencies such as China may have the ability to hardwire components into manufactured computer hardware that may ultimately compromise the data of such systems. Smith says a similar incident took place in 2013, which may have compromised data from Apple, Amazon and Google.
“(Mohave County) systems use Dell laptops or Dell computers as your election management servers,” Smith said. “The hardware is inherently vulnerable, and Windows 7 operating systems have a minimum of 2,000 known vulnerabilities … These election systems are installed with software that is inherently vulnerable, and security testing for these systems is completely inadequate.”
According to Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert, the county’s voting equipment hasn’t included installed modems since 2010, and election computers were last updated in 2016.
County supervisors share misgivings as future debate looms
Kurt Olsen indicated at the meeting that possible misconduct in Maricopa County during the 2020 election may have hindered a fair tally of the votes. Olsen said Maricopa County election records were destroyed or deleted, and Dominion officials have restricted access to independent inspectors for their voting machines to ensure a fair election.
According to Olsen, greater caution must be used when relying on electronic voting machines in future elections.
But Mohave County Supervisors Jean Bishop and Buster Johnson had reservations about the county’s potential joining of the lawsuit - which has yet to be drafted by Parker Daniels Kibort - in a multi-state effort to enjoin the use of such machines.
“I voted no,” Bishop said. “From some of the things (Olsen and Smith) said during their presentation, I was uncomfortable. Why would we even considering joining this lawsuit when it hasn’t even been filed? If there’s such a security risk, why hasn’t the state’s attorney general recommended this course of action?”
According to Bishop, Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s own investigation into the election failed to uncover any form of widespread fraud, and an audit commissioned last year by Arizona Republicans appeared to confirm the 2020 election results.
“There’s something wrong in this proposal,” Bishop said. “It’s raising red flags for me. Until I see credible information before our next meeting, this is going to continue to get a ‘no’ vote from me.”
Supervisor Johnson also voted against the county’s potential inclusion in Parker Daniels Kibort’s possible lawsuit.
“I was aware that (Olsen and Smith) appear to be in the employ of Mike Lindell,” Johnson said this week. “One of my great concerns is the Colorado election issue. The state’s lawsuit cost millions of dollars, and subsequent hand counts verified the results of the count.”
According to Johnson, electronic voting machines may not be the root of contention among Mohave County voters.
“Election machines by themselves are not corrupt,” Johnson said. “It is the human element that is corrupt, and will always be, no matter what method is used to count votes.”
But a more substantial reason for Mohave County to distance itself from the pending lawsuit is the fact that it doesn’t yet exist - and the county may suffer future repercussions for its support.
“We had nothing in written form in front of us to make any legitimate decision off of,” Johnson said. “We have no legal standing in what is being discussed. Mohave County has never used Dominion election machines and no election irregularities have been brought against Mohave County. We have no legal standing to file a lawsuit against a company we have never done business with … and it appears that no one who has legal standing is willing to initiate this lawsuit.”
And should Mohave County join the law firm’s efforts, Johnson said, doing so may expose the county to a possible lawsuit of its own.
From the Chair
According to Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Gould, the issue of electronic voting machines and their security in Maricopa County is an issue for all Arizonans.
Gould was initially made aware of Parker Daniels Kibort’s efforts through recent conversations with State Sen. Sonny Borrelli, who has himself submitted multiple new election bills during this year’s legislative session.
“I’ve heard about this issue from my constituents, and they’re concerned that their votes may be disenfranchised by poorly run elections in Maricopa County,” Gould said. “We need to do away with electronic voting machines. If the people have no confidence in these machines, they’ll quit participating in elections.”
As of this week, the Mohave County Attorney’s Office has been asked to meet with Olsen and review the wording of the potential lawsuit. Once that lawsuit is prepared, the county’s legal counsel is expected to submit a recommendation to the board for further action if applicable.
