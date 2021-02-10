The Lake Havasu City Council took a step back from plans to rework its contract with Go Lake Havasu after several members of the council said they were uncomfortable with how the negotiations played out.
During the City Council meeting on Tuesday, the council was presented a pair of options for a new contract with Go Lake Havasu to provide tourism marketing services for the city. But ultimately the council voted 4-3 to table the discussion and return to the negotiating table with the goal of bringing a new proposal back to the council at their first meeting in March. Mayor Cal Sheehy, Vice Mayor Jeni Coke, and Councilmember Nancy Campbell cast the dissenting votes.
Currently Go Lake Havasu is paid 75% of the city’s 3% bed tax and its 1% restaurant and bar tax. City Manager Jess Knudson presented an option that would continue to pay the tourism bureau 75% of the city’s food and beverage tax as well as 75% of the bed tax produced by hotels and motels, but it would remove the bed tax generated by short term rental properties from the equation. Knudson said he negotiated the proposal with Go Lake Havasu CEO Terence Concannon and he received confirmation from Go Lake Havasu that the contract was agreeable.
Concannon told Today’s News-Herald that he had presented the contract incorrectly to Go Lake Havasu’s board. That led the board to initially vote in favor of the contract, but once it was discovered they overlooked some aspects of the agreement that vote was vacated.
Knudson said he learned of Go Lake Havasu’s change in perspective and spoke with Concannon on Monday to come up with an alternative option for the council to consider. The second option would have continued to share bed tax revenue from short term rentals but lowered Go Lake Havasu’s share of the bed tax from 75% to 50%. The 75% of the food and beverage tax was left unchanged. The counterproposal also would have placed a limit on payments to the organization at $1.9 million per year.
“I will say that this funding cut is not something that my board is comfortable with,” Concannon said. “This proposal is something that I worked out because we don’t seem to have any other option. But I will say this will have an effect on our tourism. I’m not going to take a dollar from our marketing, but it will affect our ability to fund events and it may eventually affect our ability to keep the staff members that we have.”
Sheehy and Campbell opened the discussion by indicating their support for the counterproposal from Go Lake Havasu, saying it seems like a fair compromise. But other councilmembers had concerns about how the proposal came together, and how it was brought up with many of the councilmembers prior to the meeting.
Councilmember Jim Dolan said he had previously spoken with Concannon about the proposals and was told it was already supported by four councilmembers.
“I don’t like that. I don’t like the way we got played,” Dolan said during the public hearing. “I don’t like the way I’m hearing rumors that this went to the board and they approved it until they realized what the fine print was because they didn’t have a copy. I’m not having the greatest confidence in this right now… This has been eye opening to me and I’m pretty concerned that we have been circumventing around the city manager.”
Coke and councilmembers Cameron Moses and David Lane shared those concerns, saying they felt like the council was being asked to negotiate the contract – which is the job of the city manager. Coke told Today’s News-Herald that in her nine years on City Council the process has always been the same - the city manager works out the details of a contract that is agreeable for everyone, then the council decides if that is the correct direction for the city to take.
But that isn’t how it played out at the council meeting.
“It is to be worked on with the city manager and brought to us, not to come to us five days before council – individually to certain members – to try to negotiate outside of the process. I respect the process,” Coke said during the meeting. “I respect the organization, I have no problem with that, but it was gone about all wrong. That is not how we operate business.”
Concannon acknowledged that he may have been a little overeager to discuss the contracts with councilmembers.
“You are absolutely right. It was not my intention to circumvent this process or to step on anybody’s toes,” Concannon responded to Coke. “I was directed by my executive council to reach out to (council)members as best I could to educate them about some of the things we do. I obviously felt too comfortable with some of the councilmembers and I brought up the contracts. I do apologize for circumventing the process.”
Campbell clarified that Knudson was “very aware” of everything that she discussed with Concannon prior to the meeting. Knudson also confirmed that he would be comfortable moving ahead with either proposal.
Several councilmembers also requested more information to help them make an informed decision about how much Havasu should be spending on marketing and tourism. Lane said he wants a more clear account of what the costs associated with marketing Lake Havasu City are.
“I don’t know what it costs to market the city – the lowest level that it costs,” Lane said. “Right now we are cutting all of our budgets – our police budgets, our fire budgets, our transportation budgets. We are cutting all of our budgets, so that might be a place where we need to cut that budget or use some of those funds.”
Moses added that he would like to know where the inflection point is for tourism marketing. He said the cap should be placed there, rather than at $1.9 million which he said seemed arbitrary.
Although Coke said she was disappointed with how the negotiations played out, but she felt comfortable voting in favor of the counterproposal after shee learned that Sheehy had discussed the contract with Go Lake Havasu’s executive board and Concannon.
“It wasn’t 100 percent what both sides wanted, but it was a step forward,” Coke said. “It showed unity, and I felt this was something we could move forward with and work with.”
Knudson said he will continue to speak with the tourism bureau and with councilmembers to find an agreeable path forward.
“Go Lake Havasu works hard to promote tourism,” Knudson said. “The city wants to ensure that we are being conservative and fiscally responsible with the city’s taxpayer dollars. In the end we will come to a middle ground that will work for both interests.”
Concannon said his goal in the negotiations is to keep Havasu competitive with other tourist destinations it competes with for visitors.
“Post covid we will need the resources to maintain visitor share and attract new visitors,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.