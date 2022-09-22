The trial of an accused child predator, which was scheduled to begin earlier this week, has now been continued to early November as attorneys for the state and defense continue possible plea negotiations in the case.

According to attorney Mark Adair, of Phoenix-based Suzuki Law Offices, settlement discussions in the case of 30-year-old Edward Decker have been ongoing since Aug. 17. Previous versions of a plea agreement in the case will be amended, according to court records, but attorneys will need additional time to draft a final plea agreement in Decker’s case.

