The trial of an accused child predator, which was scheduled to begin earlier this week, has now been continued to early November as attorneys for the state and defense continue possible plea negotiations in the case.
According to attorney Mark Adair, of Phoenix-based Suzuki Law Offices, settlement discussions in the case of 30-year-old Edward Decker have been ongoing since Aug. 17. Previous versions of a plea agreement in the case will be amended, according to court records, but attorneys will need additional time to draft a final plea agreement in Decker’s case.
Decker is now scheduled to appear for a final management conference in the case on Monday, where that plea agreement could possibly be reviewed by the court. If an agreement is not accepted by Decker, or Mohave Superior Court Judge, Decker’s trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 2.
Decker was originally indicted in late 2019 on felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor, after a series of alleged offenses that took place between 2016 and 2019. According to investigators in the case, those offenses may have first taken place when the victim was 9 years old.
Investigators say the victim confided to an elementary school classmate in 2019 that Decker may have inappropriately touched her. The victim’s friend reported the statement to police, who ultimately questioned Decker in the alleged incident.
Decker remained free as investigation in the case continued until 2021, when he allegedly failed to appear for arraignment on the listed charges. Decker was taken into custody last February, and now remains at Mohave County Jail as of this week on $75,000 bond.
