A former leader in Lake Havasu City’s building industry was scheduled to appear at a change-of-plea hearing this week as she awaits trial on felony charges of theft and fraud. Now her attorney is requesting that the hearing be postponed until mid-January, at the latest.
Former Colorado River Building Industry Association Director Lisa Theophilus was scheduled to appear Friday for a change-of-plea hearing in her case, where she would have the opportunity to accept an agreement with Mohave County prosecutors in advance of a criminal trial. According to attorney Brad Rideout, however, the defense is still awaiting disclosure statements and proposed restitution amounts from the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.
Rideout filed a motion for a continuance of Theophilus’ hearing on Wednesday, for no longer than four weeks, until such documents can be viewed by Rideout and his client. Rideout has discussed his request for a continuance with Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jason Keer, who offered no objection.
Theophilus is accused of incurring more than $37,000 in allegedly fraudulent charges on a credit card that was issued more than a decade ago in the name of former CRBIA President Bud Schulz. According to police, Theophilus worked as an office manager for the Association under Schulz in 2010, until Schulz’ retirement.
Lake Havasu City Police investigators say Theophilus made more than 1,700 transactions on that account from 2010 to 2018, which included personal expenses by Theophilus. Those expenses were allegedly repaid through the Builder’s Association’s bank account.
The alleged fraud was discovered by Schulz last July, when he tried to refinance his home. According to statements by Schulz, the refinancing would have saved him and his wife about $5,000 per year on their mortgage, with a lower interest rate. Schulz said in September that his credit score had been damaged due to payments Theophilus failed to make on the credit card that had been issued in his name. The lower credit score disqualified Schulz from refinancing his mortgage.
Schulz reported the alleged fraud to police last year. According to investigators, the account had an unpaid balance of about $20,000 as of 2020.
In March, Theophilus allegedly admitted to police that she made many of the purchases listed on the card’s account, none of which were authorized by Schulz or the Builder’s Association.
A Mohave Superior Court Judge could approve Rideout’s request for a continuance at Theophilus’ scheduled hearing on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.