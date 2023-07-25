Continued state voucher program provides school choice for Havasu students

Lake Havasu City students remain free in their choice to attend public or private institutions.
Signed into law in July of last year, House Bill 2853, otherwise referred to as Arizona Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, has widened students’ options regarding private education. Then-Gov. Doug Ducey described the legislation signing as a “monumental moment for Arizona’s students” who were “locked in under-performing schools,” in a Twitter post from July 7, 2022.
The public funding that was previously issued to a charter school or school district for eligible students can now be used to pay for private school tuition, tutoring, home education, and other educational purposes, according to ESA guidelines from the Arizona Department of Education website.
According to ADE, approximately 90 percent of the state funding comprises the ESA, which equals to about $7,000 per student each school year.
Locally, students and their families can choose from a number of private schools located within the city. Since the bill’s passing last summer, Julie Morones, Head of School Administrator for Calvary Christian Academy, says families have more say in where their children can attend school.
The academy, which is a ministry of Calvary Baptist Church, currently accepts ESA funding for students enrolling into kindergarten through eighth grade. While the total number of families using the funds is unknown to Morones, she states funding can create “free” tuition at CCA. Funds are distributed directly to each family, who Morones says do not often disclose their status to the academy.
On average, the tuition rate for students attending kindergarten through fifth grade is $6,500. Sixth, seventh and eighth grade students pay, on average, $6,800, Morones says.
The academy’s smaller class size, biblically-based focus and enrichment classes offer students an alternative to public education, Morones continues.
“I think school choice is important. Families have different needs, and it’s not one size fits all,” Morones said. “We are a small, private Christian school, and we offer a rigorous program, and we’re committed to academic excellence, and also building Christian character.”
Similarly, Fatima Mu, principal of Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic School, shares parallel sentiments about the ESA modifications.
Funding allotted by the Arizona Christian School Tuition Organization was typically used by families attending the school, Mu says. After HB 2853 was signed into law, Mu states that “many” of her students’ families were positively impacted.
“Last year, we weren’t sure what the full amount was, so some of our parents didn’t register in time,” Mu said of tuition coverage under ESA funding. “I don’t know how the state determines the amount but last year, some of our families received a good number. I would say pretty close to 100 percent, but not all.”
Present tuition rates for the school range between $6,500 and $7,000, which includes kindergarten through seventh grade, Mu says.
Academic growth surrounding student enrollment has not seen a major shift since the signing of HB 2853, explained Mu. She equates this slow growth rate to families remaining at schools based on familiarity.
“There’s not a massive movement because that’s just not the way people are,” Mu continued. “What’s interesting is we do have families that have made the choice to come in from Parker and Kingman. It’s mostly because, and they didn’t even know about the ESAs because they just weren’t happy with their schools.”
For Morones, student enrollment averages out to 300 students while Mu has seen less than half that amount with nearly 130 students for the 2023-24 school year.
Both private institutions operate on an open enrollment basis, which provides incoming and returning students with small-scale class sizes.
“We focus on the classical liberal arts from the Catholic tradition, which is how the western civilization was founded,” Mu added. “The rest of our curriculum is focusing on building virtue and cultivating that virtue, so that way when our kids move into a time when they’re in middle school, not only will they know how to think with respect and integrity, they'll also learn how to hopefully express themselves clearly and thoughtfully.”
For more information on Calvary Christian Academy, contact Julie Morones at 928-854-5465 or visit www.ccahavasu.com. For information regarding Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic School, call the school office at 928-855-0154 or visit ourladyofthelakeromancatholic.org/school-registration. To learn more about Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESA), visit www.azed.gov/esa.
(5) comments
Nothing wrong with private and Christian schools receiving public money. This is what God wants. America needs God and Guns in our schools so our children must be made to pray for their safety and lives. Education? If it's not in the Bible, our children don't need to learn it.
Nice our tax dollars used to support religious schools, talk about indoctrination and a complete giveaway. Remember when we the voters approved additional funds for public schools, the republicans not only overturned out vote but have somehow turned that into funds for religious schools
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof;” 1st. Amendment of the U.S. CONSTITUTION [thumbup][tongue][wink][smile] Deaton
AZ families have always had the choice to send their kids to private schools only now public funds are being diverted for that purpose. These funds, up to $7,200 per student, are given to families with no oversight. These private schools aren’t under the same scrutiny as public schools and their teachers don’t even have to be licensed or credentialed. Also, the AZ school voucher program was heralded as a way for low-income children to leave underperforming public schools for a “better” education at a private school but the program is open to all, regardless of income, so affluent families who were already sending their kids to private schools just took advantage of Governor Ducey’s free money which is now costing AZ taxpayers upwards of a billion dollars. Unlike public schools, including charters, private schools and home-school parents are generally not required to administer state tests or report student outcomes. How is this fair to public schools? Attempts to audit the ESA program over the years have shown that funds are being misspent or fraud but Ducey and the State Legislature have continued to expand the program. We need a true audit of this program and if it is to continue, private schools should be held to the same standards and requirements as public schools and income limits need to be set.
“These funds, up to $7,200 per student, are given to families with no oversight.” Exactly as it should be Crone, the money follows the student and even low income families can avail themselves of a non-agenda driven education. The best part in listening to the teachers unions howling as they lose their monopoly on taxpayer dollars. Thanks Governor Ducy! [thumbup][tongue][whistling][rolleyes][wink][smile] Deaton
