Continued state voucher program provides school choice for Havasu students

Julie Morones, Head of School for Calvary Christian Academy, accepts open enrollment for students using Empowerment Scholarship Accounts through the Arizona Department of Education.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

Lake Havasu City students remain free in their choice to attend public or private institutions.

Signed into law in July of last year, House Bill 2853, otherwise referred to as Arizona Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, has widened students’ options regarding private education. Then-Gov. Doug Ducey described the legislation signing as a “monumental moment for Arizona’s students” who were “locked in under-performing schools,” in a Twitter post from July 7, 2022.

BoneSpurs McPantsLoad
Supreme Leader of Floridastan

Nothing wrong with private and Christian schools receiving public money. This is what God wants. America needs God and Guns in our schools so our children must be made to pray for their safety and lives. Education? If it's not in the Bible, our children don't need to learn it.

Fred Bonner

Nice our tax dollars used to support religious schools, talk about indoctrination and a complete giveaway. Remember when we the voters approved additional funds for public schools, the republicans not only overturned out vote but have somehow turned that into funds for religious schools

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof;” 1st. Amendment of the U.S. CONSTITUTION [thumbup][tongue][wink][smile] Deaton

Mohave Crone

AZ families have always had the choice to send their kids to private schools only now public funds are being diverted for that purpose. These funds, up to $7,200 per student, are given to families with no oversight. These private schools aren’t under the same scrutiny as public schools and their teachers don’t even have to be licensed or credentialed. Also, the AZ school voucher program was heralded as a way for low-income children to leave underperforming public schools for a “better” education at a private school but the program is open to all, regardless of income, so affluent families who were already sending their kids to private schools just took advantage of Governor Ducey’s free money which is now costing AZ taxpayers upwards of a billion dollars. Unlike public schools, including charters, private schools and home-school parents are generally not required to administer state tests or report student outcomes. How is this fair to public schools? Attempts to audit the ESA program over the years have shown that funds are being misspent or fraud but Ducey and the State Legislature have continued to expand the program. We need a true audit of this program and if it is to continue, private schools should be held to the same standards and requirements as public schools and income limits need to be set.

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

“These funds, up to $7,200 per student, are given to families with no oversight.” Exactly as it should be Crone, the money follows the student and even low income families can avail themselves of a non-agenda driven education. The best part in listening to the teachers unions howling as they lose their monopoly on taxpayer dollars. Thanks Governor Ducy! [thumbup][tongue][whistling][rolleyes][wink][smile] Deaton

