Continued customer service issues involving Suddenlink and complaints about slow internet and cable connections have Lake Havasu City residents wondering where to turn for support.
In a response to a Facebook post about recent outages, Today’s News-Herald received almost 100 responses and one phone call within the first hour. The complaints allege network outages going back months.
It’s a problem Lake Havasu City officials have long been made aware of - and while city officials say they have no authority to confront that problem, they hope to make Suddenlink representatives and residents aware of efforts to improve the company’s online infrastructure. Suddenlink officials are expected to discuss ongoing issues and possible improvement Jan. 20 at an online meeting of the Tri-City Council.
“The city has received calls throughout the year from residents and businesses complaining about service issues for quite some time,” said Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski this week. “The city continues to communicate the complaints from residents and businesses to Suddenlink’s senior staff and advocate for the much-needed investment in their infrastructure.”
Reliance on internet service has taken on new importance in recent months with thousands of students participating in distance learning and employees working remotely.
Suddenlink’s issues have proven not only inconvenient to private residents, but costly to local business owners. Mario Torres, of Havasu’s Southwest Kidney Institute, has suffered repeated internet outages throughout December.
“I can’t see my patients and I’ve had to cancel and reschedule my appointments,” Torres said Wednesday. “I’ve been sitting here without internet - we get our phone service online, so we haven’t even been able to call our patients. I’m filing a complaint with the FCC today.”
Torres contacted Suddenlink’s customer support representatives, who informed him that the problem didn’t originate with his equipment or due the weather. According to Torres, he was told the root of the problem existed outside of his own business.
At Innovative Primary Care, in Havasu, Jackie N. Meyer-Spitz says the problem has been no more manageable.
“It’s been very bad in the downtown area,” Spitz said in a Facebook reply to Today’s News-Herald. “My medical practice is not even able to answer phones, the lines are down and we’ve had dropped calls. Charting has been a disaster with interrupted service over the past week.”
According to metrics on Monday from Downdetector.com, service issues appeared to rise on Monday, with 35 customer contacts beginning shortly after 3 p.m. The website, which measures internet issues and outages at major Internet service providers, recorded as many as 55 new reports of service issues by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Issues appeared to decline Thursday morning, with reports of continued problems peaking at 45 by 7:22 a.m.
“(The connection) dropped out Monday at 4-ish, until Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.,” said Jennifer R. Rolando, of Havasu’s TarTar Sauce advertising and marketing firm. “It went out again that night at 10 p.m. It came up this morning running super slow … it’s difficult when we rely on this for our business.”
Rolando was told that there were no outages reported, she said, and the issue was on her end. Her husband, Chris Rolando, was the CEO of Havasu-based Mad Dog Wireless from 1994 through 2016. Rolando’s husband assured Suddenlink technical support employees that there was no fault in their equipment, she said.
Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson addressed the ongoing service issues on Thursday.
“We’ve heard from residents and business owners, and next month Suddenlink officials will be attending the Tri-City Council meeting,” Knudson said. “We don’t have any regulatory authority over their business, but we can draw attention to this ongoing issue, and hope that they can resolve some of the community’s concerns.”
Attempts to contact Suddenlink media representative Ashwin Bhandari this week, by telephone and text, were unsuccessful as of Thursday evening.
