If Go Lake Havasu ever closes its doors permanently, any city tax money the organization has at that time — and any assets purchased with city tax dollars — will be returned to Lake Havasu City.
Although Go Lake Havasu City officials have said that has always been the non-profit’s intention, the City Council will consider an amendment to its funding agreement with the tourism promotion agency that would solidify that intention in contract. Go Lake Havasu’s Board of Directors already approved the amendment on Jan. 18.
Havasu contracts with Go Lake Havasu for tourism promotion and marketing, in addition to operating the Lake Havasu Visitors Center, for $1.7 million each year. The contract also requires Go Lake Havasu to submit quarterly reports to the city, to collaborate with the city manager on events and promotions, to maintain a tourism-focused website, and to seek grant funds to help augment the money provided by the city.
The City Council last discussed the city’s professional services agreement with Go Lake Havasu at its meeting on Sept. 13. During that meeting, several councilmembers expressed concern about what would happen to tax money the city has paid to the organization, or assets it has purchased, if Go Lake Havasu dissolves. The council ultimately directed staff to revise the city’s contract with Havasu to stipulate that its assets would return to the city, in that case.
Go Lake Havasu President Terence Concannon told the council in September that it has always been Go Lake Havasu’s intention to do that, and said that is already written into the organization’s by-laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.