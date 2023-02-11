Enjoying a drink and conversation

Lake Havasu City Convention and Visitors Bureau President Terence

Concannon (left) enjoys a drink and conversation with CVB Tourism

Marketer Jason Castellucci Tuesday at Barley Bros. Brewery.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

If Go Lake Havasu ever closes its doors permanently, any city tax money the organization has at that time — and any assets purchased with city tax dollars — will be returned to Lake Havasu City.

Although Go Lake Havasu City officials have said that has always been the non-profit’s intention, the City Council will consider an amendment to its funding agreement with the tourism promotion agency that would solidify that intention in contract. Go Lake Havasu’s Board of Directors already approved the amendment on Jan. 18.

