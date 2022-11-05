The Lake Havasu City Council will consider hiring a contractor to dredge the south end of Bridgewater Channel for the first time in a dozen years.
At its meeting Tuesday, the council will be asked to approve the hire of Lewis Equipment Services through a job order cooperative purchase agreement using Mohave County’s job order contracts. Lewis Equipment Services would be paid $157,920.05 to complete the work next month.
Lake Havasu City is planning to dredge the entire channel, between this year and next year. But the south end was identified as a priority due to the amount of sand and sediment that has built up between Rotary and London Bridge Beach parks. City staff says the build up is starting to pinch in the opening into Thompson Bay, creating a boating hazard.
Project Manager Mike Wolfe told Today’s News-Herald last month that the city has received favorable feedback on its permit applications for the dredging from the Army Corps of Engineers, the Bureau of Reclamation, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife. Wolfe said the city is hoping to begin work on Dec. 5 – the Monday after the Boat Parade of Lights.
“We are still on track to start the dredging project next month and have it finished by the end of the year, which has always been the goal,” City Manager Jess Knudson said on Friday.
The city has budgeted a total of $1.25 million in its Capital Improvement Plan for the dredging throughout the channel, including $550,000 for this fiscal year and another $550,000 next year.
