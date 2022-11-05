Rotary Park

Beachgoers take in the sun from Rotary Park as boats enter the south end of the Bridgewater Channel. The city is planning to dredge the south end of the channel by Rotary and London Bridge Beach parks in December to remove the sand and other debris that has built up for more than a decade since the channel was last dredged.

 Michael Zogg / Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu City Council will consider hiring a contractor to dredge the south end of Bridgewater Channel for the first time in a dozen years.

At its meeting Tuesday, the council will be asked to approve the hire of Lewis Equipment Services through a job order cooperative purchase agreement using Mohave County’s job order contracts. Lewis Equipment Services would be paid $157,920.05 to complete the work next month.

