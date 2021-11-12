Lake Havasu City is seeking general contractors who have the appropriate licensing or who will subcontract with licensed contractors to complete housing rehabilitation projects for low-income homeowners. All contractors must be licensed and insured, in good standing with the Registrar of Contractors, have a valid city business license, and have an IRS Tax ID (EIN) and a DUNS Number. For information, call grants administrator Holly Morin at 928-854-0711.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.