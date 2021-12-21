Mohave County is seeking general contractors who have the appropriate licensing, or who will subcontract with licensed contractors, to complete housing rehabilitation projects for low-income homeowners.
Projects may include replacing roofs, performing weatherization, electrical, plumbing, flooring, and other similar improvements. The Community Development Block Grant Program is a federally funded program administered by the Mohave County Community Services Department.
All contractors must be licensed, insured, in good standing with the Registrar of Contractors, have a valid City business license, have an IRS Tax ID and a DUNS Number.
General contractors interested in bidding on Community Development Block Grant Housing Rehabilitation projects should contact Jamie Bernier, Grants Coordination Specialist, at 928-753-0723, Ext. 4215.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.