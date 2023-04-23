WINSLOW, Ariz. — The state highway weaving through the Colorado River communities of Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City will get a makeover early next year. The Arizona State Transportation Board awarded contracts for State Route 95 improvements during its monthly meeting Friday in Winslow.
Prescott-based Fann Contracting, Inc., was awarded an $18.5 million bid for an SR-95 pavement rehabilitation project stretching about 23 miles from SARA Park to Interstate 40. The low bid was about $4.8 million, or 20.7% below the staff cost estimate.
The state board awarded Tempe-based FNF Construction, Inc., a $26.1 million contract to repave a 26-mile stretch of SR 95 between the Needles and Laughlin bridges. That bid was $6.2 million, or about 31%, over the state estimates.
“Yes, this one’s over. The other one’s under. I guess we could call it a wash,” said Transportation Board Member Ted Maxwell.
ADOT State Engineer/Deputy Director Greg Byres said the FNF bid for the Bullhead City stretch of SR-95 came in more than expected due to higher than anticipated cost of milling and aggregate production from nearby pits. He said the Fann bid was more favorable because of lower than projected cost of trucking, asphalt and bridge decking.
The Arizona Legislature appropriated $46 million in 2021 and $19.5 million more last year for Highway 95 improvements. District 30 Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) said the second allocation was important, partly in anticipation that inflation and material and supply chain issues would drive projected cost upward.
Bullhead City Mayor Steve D’Amico said he was delighted by award of contract.
“It means everything to Bullhead City,” D’Amico said. “We will be getting brand new pavement from bridge to bridge, all the way from the Laughlin Bridge, all the way through not just Bullhead City, also Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley and all the way down to the Needles Bridge.”
D’Amico said he looks forward to initial construction first quarter next year.
Lake Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy and City Manager Jess Knudson were unavailable for comment.
According to previous information from ADOT, the Highway 95 projects are scheduled to start in late spring or early summer and should be completed by late fall or early winter.
