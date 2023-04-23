Contracts awarded for SR-95

Traffic flows on a busy State Route 95 through Lake Havasu City.

 News-Herald file

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The state highway weaving through the Colorado River communities of Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City will get a makeover early next year. The Arizona State Transportation Board awarded contracts for State Route 95 improvements during its monthly meeting Friday in Winslow.

Prescott-based Fann Contracting, Inc., was awarded an $18.5 million bid for an SR-95 pavement rehabilitation project stretching about 23 miles from SARA Park to Interstate 40. The low bid was about $4.8 million, or 20.7% below the staff cost estimate.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.