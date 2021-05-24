The Lake Havasu City Council has a busy meeting planned Tuesday with 14 public hearings including consideration of new contracts for the city manager, city attorney, and city magistrate, changes to the city’s building and fire codes, purchasing new lights for the London Bridge, and hiring an architect to design the new municipal courthouse.
Back in March the City Council gave unanimous favorable reviews for City Attorney Kelly Garry and City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli and City Manager Jess Knudson also received a favorable review by a vote of 6-1. Since then the City Council has met in executive session to negotiate new contracts which included raises. If approved by council during the meeting, it would be the first raises for all three employees since July 1, 2018. Each employee’s new contract would take effect at the beginning of FY2021-22 on July 1.
According to the proposed new contracts Knudson would be paid a salary of $195,000 – a raise of about 29 percent if approved. According to an article in Today’s News-Herald from 2018 Knudson was hired at a salary of $146,000 earlier that year, which was increased to $151,110 salary starting in Fiscal Year 2018-19. Analysis done by consultant Baker Tilly during a citywide positional analysis study conducted in 2019 and 2020 found the average midpoint salary for a city manager in nine comparable cities in Arizona is about $178,000 with a range between $135,000 and $238,000.
Garry’s proposed new contract would pay her $184,000 annually – a raise of nearly 12 percent. Today’s News-Herald reported that Garry was paid $127,500 when she was formally hired as city attorney in 2011 and received annual raises up to $164,373 by the beginning of Fiscal Year 2018-19. Baker Tilly’s analysis found the average mid-salary for the five similar cities that responded was about $142,500 with a range between $112,000 and $174,000.
Kalauli’s proposed new contract would pay a salary of $170,000, which would be roughly an 8.6 percent raise. According to an article in Today’s News-Herald from 2018 Kalauli was hired in 2011 at an annual salary of $117,500 and also received a raise each year through 2018 when his salary reached $156,570 at the start of FY2018-19. Baker Tilly’s study only received three responses from like cities for the city magistrate position so it did not use the data from the survey in its analysis. The consultant’s projected average midpoint salary for a city magistrate in 2020 was about $120,000, ranging from $75,000 up to $165,000.
The City Council will also hold a hearing to consider updates to Havasu’s building code, and a hearing about updating the fire code. According to meeting documents, most of the proposed changes to the building code would bring the city up to the 2018 standards. The proposed changes to the fire code would match the 2018 edition of the International Fire Code.
Councilmembers will also examine a proposed purchase for dynamic lighting and software to replace the 50 year old lights that illuminate the London Bridge. The council will vote to approve a contract with Independent Electric Supply, which submitted the lowest of two bids the city received at $281,048.11. The upgrade will allow the city to change the color of the lights and control them remotely. Havasu currently has $300,000 budgeted for the project in the proposed Capital Improvement Plan which the council will vote to finalize in June.
The City Council is scheduled to wrap up the meeting by considering hiring DFDG Architecture based in Phoenix to design renovations for the new municipal courthouse building on the city hall campus. The professional services agreement would pay DFDG $318,000 for base services and another $20,000 for reimbursable expenses, along with an additional $171,000 in itemized supplemental services such as fire protection design, traffic analysis, a topographic survey, and an optional second floor shell for the courthouse should the city wish to pursue them. In all, Lake Havasu City could pay up to $509,527 for the designs.
The City Council meeting will begin Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the council chambers located in the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Boulevard. The meeting will also be available to watch live on channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv. Citizens will be able to speak during call to the public, or on any topic up for a public hearing. Comments can be delivered in person during the meeting or emailed to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least one hour prior to the start of the meeting.
