The Lake Havasu City Council wrapped up negotiations with each of its three direct employees during an executive session on Tuesday and voted 6-1 to move forward with a full public hearing to approve the new contracts in May.
Details about the new contracts for City Manager Jess Knudson, City Attorney Kelly Garry, and City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli were not immediately available on Tuesday but Mayor Cal Sheehy said they will be made public prior to the public hearing to approve the contracts on May 20. Sheehy said that if approved, the new contracts would go into effect at the start of next fiscal year on July 1.
Michele Lin was the only councilmember to vote against the motion on Tuesday that directed staff to finalize the contracts as discussed in executive session and bring them back to council in May for final approval.
The council began the annual employee review process at the beginning of March, and has met in executive session to discuss the employees prior to each of the last three regular City Council meetings. Sheehy said this year the City Council added an informational executive session to inform councilmembers about what the review process would look like, and the council also spent time setting goals for all three employees – which he said has not been done in the past.
During a public hearing at the meeting on March 23 the council voted unanimously to give Garry and Kalauli a “favorable evaluation,” and voted 6-1 to give Knudson a “favorable evaluation.” Lin voted against the review for Knudson, telling Today’s News-Herald at the time that she had concerns about the process of Knudson’s evaluation, but couldn’t give further details due to confidentiality requirements surrounding discussions held in executive session.
