A local judge has ordered a six-decade long prison sentence for a Kingman man convicted of sex offenses involving three underage females. A Mohave County Superior Court trial jury on June 2 found Mark Wilson, 38, guilty of sexual abuse and three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
One victim testified she endured abuse for years and prosecutor Amanda Claerhout said Wilson made victims of two other girls last March at his home in the 2400 block of Ames Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.