After about a year of testing the waters, a small group of food related business owners and local foodies decided to take the plunge and officially form the Lake Havasu City Food Alliance.
A group of about 10 local residents involved in various aspects of the local food scene — from producing to preparing, consuming, and critiquing — met at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center on Tuesday to wrap up a series of discussions over the past 10 months about the local food culture and what can be done to help it unify and grow. In the end, Tuesday’s informal gathering decided that the alliance could prove beneficial for Havasu and they intend for the group to continue in the future.
Regan Ross-Robertson of Go Lake Havasu said she initially started asking about bringing local food businesses together through her work with the farmer’s market, and that led her to Local First Arizona. The nonprofit organization has helped other communities throughout the state form various food related coalitions – including Verde Vally, Flagstaff, Ajo, and Pinal and Pima counties.
Go Lake Havasu eventually hired Local First Arizona to lead the initial discussions about forming a group here in Havasu – which has been tentatively named the Lake Havasu City Food Alliance.
Liza Noland, with Local First Arizona, said her organization is happy to help get the ball rolling. But she said they have found these organizations are stronger when they are community led.
After hosting a Food Symposium back in July, followed by two virtual meetings in October and December, Tuesday’s meeting at the Aquatic Center was a chance to pass the baton from Local First Arizona to some local leaders.
Ross-Robertson said she would be a co-chair for the new group but would need someone else to help take on the responsibility. Teresa Noval, owner of Jersey’s Bar & Grill, volunteered to be the other co-chair.
The group is still in its infancy and its future and goals are still a bit nebulous. Ross-Robertson said the group’s working logo and even the name are all subject to change as the alliance finds its footing in Havasu. But those gathered on Tuesday did agree on a basic framework for how the alliance should operate.
The Food Alliance is envisioned as an informal group – they quickly shot down the possibility of forming a formal board of directors or a strict structure. Currently the idea is for the Alliance to hold quarterly gatherings with the goal of bringing together various food related organizations and businesses in the community to discuss shared interests, opportunities and challenges.
Such meetings will have a specific theme or topic up for discussion, and may include a speaker to help educate the local community. The meetings are also meant to be a networking opportunity for local businesses to connect and talk about how they may be able to help one another.
Noland said she is always surprised what kind of interesting conversations begin when people start to talk about the local food scene.
For example, on Tuesday Jersey’s owners Teresa and Paul Noval learned of Sean Watkins’ business White Hart Farms, which produces fresh produce and mushrooms. During the meeting they discussed the possibility of using produce from White Hart Farms at Jersey’s in the future, whether on the regular menu or even for a special limited-time-only dish from time to time.
Ross-Robertson said through the four meetings with Local First Arizona the alliance has gathered lots of potential interest and ideas about what topics and projects the alliance could tackle. She said one idea that Go Lake Havasu has already started moving on is helping promote the local food culture through producing videos of local food businesses including restaurants, the farmers market, and some of the many home-based cottage businesses that bake or make food out of their homes.
How the Lake Havasu City Food Alliance grows from here, and what projects and issues it decides to take on in the future is still a work in progress. But after Tuesday’s meeting it seems at least a handful of locals are interested in seeing where it can go.
