Cliff jumping is a popular activity for many of the boaters that visit and live in Lake Havasu City, but a tragedy last week showed the activity isn’t without its dangers.
On Aug. 14, California resident Kason R. Adams jumped into the Colorado River from a large rock formation in Copper Canyon and never resurfaced. Good Samaritans who saw the incident were able to find Adams and begin CPR but it was unfortunately too late. Adams was pronounced dead.
According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Mitsi Hunt, Adams’s death was the first to occur in Copper Canyon in five years. However, in those five years, Hunt said that SBCS has been called to the Copper Canyon 20 times for injuries sustained from cliff jumping.
“Aside from death, cliff jumping can cause serious injuries such as loss of consciousness, concussions, fractures, dislocated joints, broken bones, injured discs, hematomas, and spinal cord damage including paralysis,” Hunt said.
Those are just some of the reasons that Dave Johnson, owner of the River Dave’s Place online forum, shies away from the activity.
“I have seen enough horrible stuff happen when people do it that I just stay away from it,” Johnson said.
Johnson, who is a boating enthusiast, says that he has more than once seen people jump off heights and never resurface.
“There was that time down in Parker where the guy jumped off the thing and he never came up,” Johnson said. “They found him and he literally lawn darted down into the mud down there, feet first, and got embedded up to his waist. What a terrible way to die.”
While cliff jumping isn’t an activity that you’ll find Johnson himself participating in, he said that people have the freedom to make their own decisions. Johnson would just share these tips with the people looking to make the jump.
“If you are going to do it my recommendation would be to check out the area before you dive, make sure it’s deep,” Johnson said. “Also as stupid as it sounds I would put a life jacket on when you do it. At least it will float you if you get the wind knocked out of you.”
According to the recreational website Snowbrains, along with the tips from Johnson, those who choose to go cliff diving should never go alone, jump feet first instead of head first and breath out through their nose when they hit the water to prevent it from rushing up their nose.
