Test results for a patient in Kingman came back as "inconclusive" for coronavirus, according to a press release from the Kingman Regional Medical Center.
The patient recently went to the hospital's emergency room with respiratory symptoms and a coronavirus test was administered, according to the release. The results came back Wednesday.
The inconclusive results mean that coronavirus cannot be ruled out, but it's also not a confirmation of the virus and cannot be considered as a "presumptive positive," the release said.
The patient has been advised to self-quarantine and the case is being treated as a positive result until further testing is conducted.
The result was announced just hours after the Mohave County Public Health Department held a press conference to say there were no suspected cases in Mohave County.
Calls to Mohave County officials were not immediately returned Wednesday night.
