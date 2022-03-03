Mohave County saw a sharp rise in coronavirus cases early this year, with post-holiday numbers almost as high as the start of the pandemic. But now county health officials say the rate of confirmed cases has fallen drastically since mid-January, and are now at their lowest number since last summer.
According to the Mohave County Department of Public Health, 178 new coronavirus cases were reported through the week of Feb. 26 – fewer than half the number of cases reported one week prior. By comparison, Mohave County reported 4,268 confirmed coronavirus cases during the week of Jan. 22.
And this week, those numbers appeared to have further declined. Health officials now say 84 new cases have been reported between Feb. 28 and March 3, with eight newly-reported deaths.
Almost 20 of those new cases, and one death, were reported in Lake Havasu City this week. Of those patients, 15 were more than 50 years old.
Coronavirus cases appear to be on the decline, but the parabola of such cases has taken its toll on Mohave County residents within the past two years. Of the county’s 200,000 residents, as well as visitors, about 51,140 – slightly less than the population of Lake Havasu City, and a full quarter of the county’s residents – have tested positive for the coronavirus.
As of Thursday, Mohave County has reported 1,190 deaths due to coronavirus-related illness. About 36,580 patients have recovered from the virus.
Thursday’s reported numbers from Mohave County appear to follow a statewide trend. As of Jan. 16, almost 20% of almost all inpatient hospital stays and emergency room visits were coronavirus-related, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Only 4% of hospital visits and 3.2% of emergency room visits throughout the state were coronavirus related, as of Feb. 20.
So I Wanna Know Who's Going to Jail for Murder First???
The data Pfizer was forced to release showed a 3% mortality rate for the vaccines, which is 12 times the COVID death rate. 13 TIMES THE COVID DEATH RATE!!!
