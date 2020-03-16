As fear continues to surround a new viral pandemic, downtown Lake Havasu City businesses are seeing increased traffic and growing concerns for public safety.
Havasu Hardware owner Erica McCorkle barely had time to speak as she stocked appliances at her store Monday morning.
“We’re way behind, and I’ve had three people call out sick today,” McCorkle said. “People have been calling nonstop, asking if we have toilet paper, cleaning supplies … business has been really busy. I’m not sure if it’s because we’re shorthanded, or because people are buying more stuff.”
Cleaning supplies, toilet paper and paper towels have been customers most sought-after items, McCorkle said. As of Monday, only bare shelves remained where stacks of bathroom tissue once stood.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” McCorkle said. “If you’re sick, stay home. Don’t even come in. We’ve had customers coughing while they were coming through the door.”
Other local business owners have seen a surge in business, with mixed results.
“We’ve probably doubled our business,” said Herb Hosmer. Hosmer has owned and operated Herb’s Herbs on McCulloch Boulevard for nearly three decades, selling health food and dietary supplements for fitness-minded consumers.
“We’re probably going to have shortages, but we’re keeping up with the demand and ordering what we need to have,” Hosmer said. “People are mostly buying supplements to boost their immune system: Elderberry, zinc, vitamin C … and they’re eating healthy, stocking up on fruits and vegetables.”
According to Hosmer, one of his most popular recent products has been Nanosilver, a colloidal silver that proponents say contains antimicrobial properties.
“I had two cases of (Nanosilver) come in Saturday,” Hosmer said. “We ran out on Saturday.”
Nanosilver was recently touted by conservative radio personality Alex Jones, who told listeners last week that the product had the ability to “Kill the whole SARS-corona family at point-blank range.”
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there is no known treatment or vaccine for the coronavirus as of this week. On Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James issued an order of cease-and-desist, prohibiting Jones from making potentially fraudulent claims that products such as Nanosilver are capable of treating or protecting potential victims from COVID-19.
Less than a block from Hosmer’s business, Book Exchange owner Laila Morris says she refuses to submit to the hysteria she’s seen elsewhere in Havasu.
“There have been fewer customers, and that hurts a little,” Morris said. “But people are getting books so they can stay in and read. And for anyone who can’t leave their homes, we’ll bring books to them for free.”
Morris says her real fear is that Arizona could soon follow states such as Pennsylvania and New Jersey, which have already asked that “non-essential” businesses be closed during the coronavirus epidemic.
“If they make us close, we’ll do book shows from home,” Morris said. “But it’s a little scary.”
