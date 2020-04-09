The way we use our water is changing as citizens and businesses in Lake Havasu City adjust to a new normal that includes shuttered schools and stay-at-home orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Water usage has remained fairly steady through the first quarter of 2020 with billed consumption decreasing by 3.56% from January to March when compared with the same time period in 2019. But there have been some significant changes in who is using the water and where this year with residential and industrial water use going up, particularly in March, while water used by schools and for construction has plummeted.
Residential water use typically makes up about 60% of the city’s total water consumption. Through the first quarter residential meters have measured an increase of 3.12% from the same time in 2019. Citizens actually started off the year using less water than the year before, however. In January residents used a total of about 17 million gallons of water, which was 5.35% less than in 2019. As guidelines to increase personal hygiene with handwashing and increased cleaning came in February residents used 4.54% more water than in February 2019. That trend continued in March with an 8.96% increase over the previous year.
Similarly, industrial water use has seen an uptick in 2020 though the rise hasn’t been linear. January 2020 saw a 19.36% increase in consumption, using an extra 37,000 gallons of water than in 2019. Water use continued to be higher in February, but only by 6% more than the year before. But in March, industrial water use mushroomed, using 38.43 percent more than last year.
Both schools and the construction industry were using less water in January this year than last, but that trend has increased significantly in the last couple months.
Schools saw water use decrease from 22.42 percent in January 2020, falling by 27.27 percent in February and decreasing by 39.05 percent in March compared with the same months in 2019. Construction projects used 3.03 percent less water in January 2020 than in the previous year, but it used 38.63 percent less water in February and was down by 22.62 percent in March.
