Mohave County announced nine new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Sunday afternoon. One of the deaths was a person between the ages of 60 and 69 in the Kingman area, and the other involved a person between the ages of 80 and 89 in the Bullhead City area.
Of the eight other cases, five are in the Bullhead City area, two are in Lake Havasu City, and one is in Kingman. The Havasu cases involve people between the ages of 19-29 and 60-69.
There have been a total of 397 positive cases reported in Mohave County with 76 confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including eight deaths, 223 in Kingman, with a total of 31 deaths, nine cases in northern county communities, and 89 in Bullhead City, including five deaths. There are a total of 44 deaths in the county from the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.