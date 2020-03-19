Due to coronavirus transmission concerns, many changes, closures and cancellations have occurred in Lake Havasu City. Some facilities are closed until further notice, while other outdoor events are proceeding as planned. The information is current as of Thursday afternoon. To include your organization’s information under any category on this list, please call Pam Ashley at 928-453-4237, ext. 230, or email pashley@havasunews.com.
Closures
Lake Havasu City
Visitor Center
Lake Havasu Museum of History
Lake Havasu Unified School District
All Lake Havasu City schools closed until March 27.
Senior Center
All events canceled.
Aquatic Center
100 Park Ave.
All related activities, events and classes canceled.
Mohave Community College
All public events canceled. Classes resume March 30.
Fire stations
All fire stations are closed
to public tours and
non-emergency visits.
ASU Havasu
Campus closed. Classes remain online through the balance of the semester.
Grace Arts LIVE
All productions canceled.
Remaining open
Nautical Resort
All weddings and receptions proceeding as planned.
March 21: Farmers Market
Mohave County Library
1770 N. McCulloch Blvd.
The library is open, but all programs in the meeting rooms have been canceled.
City parks
All city parks remain open. Additional cleaning measures are in place to clean playgrounds, park equipment and restrooms.
Lake Havasu City
administrative offices
2330 McCulloch N. Blvd.
Havasu Community Health Foundation
94 S. Acoma Blvd.
Havasu Community Health Foundation
Food Bank
1980 Kiowa Blvd.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank (Wednesday to Friday, 9:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.)
Soup Kitchen, Our Lady of the Lake. Take out only Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.
United States Post Office
1750 N. McCulloch Blvd.
Justice & municipal courts
Courts remain open, but lobby access is limited. Courts are serving only scheduled hearings, warrants, and orders of protection.
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home (Havasu and Kingman)
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Lake Havasu Mortuary
Fraternal club bars remain open at the Elks Lodge, Eagles Aerie, Moose Lodge and American Legion.
Lake Havasu Marina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.