CLOSURES
Most closures are in effect until further notice.
All Lake Havasu City schools closed through April 10.
Lake Havasu City
Visitor Center
Aquatic Center
100 Park Ave.
Mohave Community College
Classes resume March 30.
ASU Havasu
Online classes only.
Senior Center
Lake Havasu Museum of History
Havasu Landing
Casino & Hotel
Mohave County Library
Event cancellations
Events, activities and meetings scheduled on municipal properties and in city facilities are canceled.
• Chamber of Commerce meetings, functions and events through April 14.
• Disabled American Veteran transportation services are cancelled.
• Grace Arts LIVE
All productions cancelled.
March 25
• Master Gardeners’ pruning seminar
March 26
• Cooking for Cancer
• Better Biz Bash
March 27
• London Bridge Women’s Club
• Bunco Fund Raiser
• Cancer Association’s
“Tee Up” Golf Tourney
• Colorado River Building Industry Association Home Show
March 27-28
• New Horizons Pro Am Bass Tournament
March 28
• Troop Box Convoy Car and Bike Show
March 29
• Lake Havasu Community Choir concert
March 31
• Colomonde Chorus Concert
• Association of Realtors Bingo
April 3-5
• Lake Havasu Marine Association Annual Boat Show
• London Bridge Renaissance Faire & Joust
Remaining open
All city parks
Lake Havasu City administrative offices, 2330 McCulloch N. Blvd. Lobby is closed.
Havasu Community Health Foundation, 94 S. Acoma Blvd.
Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank, 1980 Kiowa Blvd.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank (Wednesday to Friday, 9:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.)
Soup Kitchen, Our Lady of the Lake. Take out only Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.
United States Post Office, 1750 N. McCulloch Blvd.
Fraternal club bars remain open at the Eagles Aerie, VFW, Moose Lodge and American Legion.
Lake Havasu Marina
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home (Havasu and Kingman)
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.