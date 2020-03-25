Due to coronavirus transmission concerns, many changes, closures and cancellations have occurred in Lake Havasu City. Some facilities are closed until further notice, while other outdoor events are proceeding as planned. To include your organization’s information under any category on this list, please call at 928-453-4237, ext. 233, or email planner@havasunews.com.

CLOSURES

Most closures are in effect until further notice.

All Lake Havasu City schools closed through April 10.

Lake Havasu City

Visitor Center

Aquatic Center

100 Park Ave.

Mohave Community College

Classes resume March 30

ASU Havasu

Online classes only.

Fraternal Club Bars (Elks, Eagles Aerie, VFW, Moose Lodge and American Legion)

Senior Center

Lake Havasu Museum of History

Havasu Landing

Casino & Hotel

Mohave County Library

Event cancellations

Events, activities and meetings scheduled on municipal properties and in city facilities are canceled.

• Chamber of Commerce meetings, functions and events through April 14.

• Disabled American Veteran transportation services are cancelled.

• Grace Arts LIVE

All productions cancelled.

March 26

• Cooking for Cancer

• Better Biz Bash

March 27

• London Bridge Women’s Club

• Bunco Fund Raiser

• Cancer Association’s

“Tee Up” Golf Tourney

• Colorado River Building Industry Association Home Show

March 27-28

• New Horizons Pro Am Bass Tournament

March 28

• Troop Box Convoy Car and Bike Show

•Share the Roads

March 29

• Lake Havasu Community Choir concert

March 31

• Colomonde Chorus Concert

• Association of Realtors Bingo

April 3-5

•Downtown Lake Havasu

• Lake Havasu Marine Association Annual Boat Show

• London Bridge Renaissance Faire & Joust

Remaining open

All city parks

Lake Havasu City administrative offices, 2330 McCulloch N. Blvd. Lobby is closed.

Havasu Community Health Foundation, 94 S. Acoma Blvd.

Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank, 1980 Kiowa Blvd.

St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank (Wednesday to Friday, 9:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.)

Soup Kitchen, Our Lady of the Lake. Take out only Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.

United States Post Office, 1750 N. McCulloch Blvd.

Lake Havasu Marina

Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home (Havasu and Kingman)

Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary

