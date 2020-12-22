The first covid vaccinations arrived in Lake Havasu City around midday on Tuesday and Havasu Regional Medical Center started distributing doses later in the afternoon.
CEO Mike Patterson said HRMC requested 1,000 doses of the 5,700 doses of Moderna vaccine allocated to Mohave County in the first shipment, and was notified shortly before noon that the entire order had arrived at the hospital.
“We have been diligently preparing over the last couple weeks to ensure that we are operationally ready to administer the vaccine,” Patterson said during a press conference with Mohave County and other hospital CEOs on Tuesday. “We are going to be starting with our direct care givers and our hospital EMS as well, then expanding from there. It is going to be focused on our healthcare workers over the next two to four weeks in order to get those out.”
Patterson said the hospital plans to administer about 100 shots per day once its distribution is up a running for a full day, but the first doses were doled out Tuesday afternoon within hours of the vaccine’s arrival.
The very first shots in Lake Havasu City went to Dr. Edward Quinn in cardiology, and Dr. Brian Scott, who is the Medical Director of the Emergency Department at HRMC.
It was an exciting moment in what has been a difficult year.
“Today, we celebrate a wonderful milestone, and the significance cannot be overstated,” Patterson said. “It’s been a long road. Over the past few months, we’ve endured much concern for our patients, employees, and colleagues. A lot of people have worked hard to get us to this point. We’re very, very grateful to our dedicated physicians, staff, and community healthcare providers for stepping up to protect our patients, one another, and our community by choosing to get vaccinated.”
Patterson said the vaccine’s arrival in Mohave County and Lake Havasu City is a big step in the fight against covid, but cautioned that all the familiar covid precautions are still necessary for the foreseeable future.
“It is going to take months to get this vaccine distributed and give everybody the opportunity to have it,” Patterson said. “So I would just encourage, as others have, that we continue to take all the safety precautions - wear a mask, stay socially distanced, wash our hands, and just be extra vigilant right now. Especially as we have seen these numbers increase so much over the last few weeks.”
In Arizona, the vaccine is being distributed in several phases to ensure that higher priority populations have an opportunity to be vaccinated as soon as possible. Phase 1A includes frontline healthcare workers, emergency medical services workers, and long term care facility staff and residents.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said the county is following the Arizona Department of Health Services’ lead in how the county moves through the various phases of distribution, but it will be in constant contact with ADHS about where they are in the current phase. She said the goal is for the state to move through the various phases together.
“That will prevent people traveling to different counties to move ahead to a different phase,” Burley said.
Although only a small portion of the population is eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 1A, more and more people will be eligible in 1B and 1C.
Vaccinations are expected to be available to the general public in phases two and three, which are projected to start in late spring and through the summer.
Patterson said the hospital will make contact with people and various entities as they become eligible and as doses are available in the coming weeks.
“We have identified all of the individuals who would be eligible in each group - to 1A, 1B and so forth,” he said. “We are notifying those individuals and/or entities - like the fire department, an ambulance service, or hospice, or home health - we will notify those entities when it becomes their turn. Then we will give them the documents they will need to fill out so that they can get scheduled.”
Burley said other facilities throughout the county that offer the vaccination will follow a similar process.
“Due to the size of the 1A population and the limited supply of vaccine, this approach will ensure equitable access to vaccine for those individuals who meet the 1A criteria,” she said.
