Mohave County’s Department of Health said 15 new positive cases of coronavirus were reported Monday – the highest reported in a single day for the county. The department also reported a coronavirus-related death in the Kingman area. The death involved a person older than 86.
Fourteen of the cases reported Monday are in the Kingman area, and one is in Lake Havasu City. The Havasu case involves a person older than 65 who is not linked to another case.
The county also reported that Saturday’s blitz testing in Bullhead City resulted in 490 negative test results and two positive. Three tests were reported as “spoiled,” meaning they were leaked in transit, according to Mohave County. Those patients will be called to re-take their tests.
The county says there are a total of 206 cases, with 47 in Lake Havasu City, including four deaths, 137 in Kingman, with 19 deaths, four in the northern communities, and 18 in Bullhead City, with one death there. A total of 24 people have died in the county from the disease, the county said.
The Arizona testing blitz will continue this Saturday with free testing taking place 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Aquatic Center, 100 Park Avenue. It’s on a first come/first served basis. Those wanting to participate should fill out the coronavirus Test Form online. It is available here: https://www.sonoraquest.com/testingblitz
