Ten additional cases including two deaths were announced Thursday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health. There are now 231 cases and 31 deaths in the county.
Both of the deaths were in the Kingman area. One was a person aged 80-89 and was not a previously recorded case. The other death was a person from aged 30-39 and was from a previously recorded case. It was also linked to another case.
Of the 10 new cases, seven are from Kingman. One is a person aged 80-89 who is linked to another case and is recovering at home. Another is a person aged 70-79 and is also linked to another case and is recovering at home. Two cases involve a person aged 60-69. One is hospitalized, while the other’s case is pending an investigation. Two other cases are also pending an investigation and both are people aged 40-49. The last Kingman case is a person aged 30-39 who is linked to another case and is recovering at home.
The Lake Havasu case involves a person aged 19-29. The case is linked to another and the patient is recovering at home. The two Bullhead City cases involve a person aged 80-89 who is hospitalized and a person aged 50-59 whose case is pending an investigation.
There are now 53 cases in Lake Havasu City, including five deaths, 194 in Kingman, along with 23 deaths, 25 cases in Bullhead City with one death and eight cases in North County.
